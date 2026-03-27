Couple allegedly beaten by 50 men at Samut Prakan gambling den

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 27, 2026, 11:37 AM
101 2 minutes read
Couple allegedly beaten by 50 men at Samut Prakan gambling den | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A man asked the Sai Mai Must Survive page for help yesterday, March 26, alleging he and his girlfriend were assaulted by a group of more than 50 men inside an illegal gambling den in Samut Prakan, leaving them seriously injured.

At 2.30pm, 33 year old Somboon filed a complaint with Ekaphop Lueangprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive page, after the alleged assault.

Somboon said the incident happened on the evening of March 21 when he and his girlfriend went to play hi-lo (a dice gambling game) at the venue, which he said he had frequented for more than two years.

A man filed a complaint with Sai Mai Must Survive after he and his girlfriend were allegedly beaten by 50 men at a Samut Prakan gambling den
Photo via DailyNews

During the game, he alleged that the gambling den’s owner told the dealer to change the dice, claiming the equipment had been modified.

Somboon’s girlfriend then offered to act as the dealer, using dice provided by the venue. A dispute then broke out, and other gamblers began attacking him, punching him and hitting him with a broom.

He was then taken towards a room before the opposing side called additional men, with more than 50 arriving to join the assault. Somboon alleged he was beaten with objects including wooden sticks, metal bars, plant pots and traffic cones.

He said he suffered a dislocated shoulder, a torn lip, and a head wound that required more than 20 stitches, along with bruising across his body.

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His girlfriend tried to help him but was also allegedly assaulted, sustaining a burst blood vessel in her eye, along with a swollen eye and bruises across her body.

After the incident, Somboon said he reported the case to the police but claimed there had been no progress. When he tried to obtain CCTV footage from the area, he allegedly found that the recordings had been deleted.

A man filed a complaint with Sai Mai Must Survive after he and his girlfriend were allegedly beaten by 50 men at a Samut Prakan gambling den
Photo via DailyNews

Thairath reported that members of the group later contacted him seeking talks, asking him to wait until he recovered before discussing compensation. However, Somboon wants to pursue the case to the end.

Ekaphop had contacted Provincial Police Region 1 to verify the facts. He said the case involved an alleged hi-lo den and a large-scale assault, and that those responsible must face legal action.

Ekaphop added that there was violence on both sides, saying the opposing group numbered about 50 while Somboon was alone, and that two people from the larger group were stabbed and injured. He said both sides had filed complaints, and the matter should proceed through legal channels.

He also explained to Somboon that although he was the alleged victim, gambling in an illegal den is an offence, and he could also face legal action.

In similar news, Ekaphop Lueangprasert accompanied two people to file a complaint against Fluke, alleged leader of the Five M 888 gang, over an assault and other offences. The case involves a 19 year old student who was allegedly attacked and a 15 year old girl who was allegedly coerced.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 27, 2026, 11:37 AM
101 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.