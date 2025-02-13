Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 47 year old bed-bound man died in a fire suspected to have been caused by a cigarette at his rented room in Samut Prakan. His brother, who returned from work, discovered smoke billowing from the room and attempted to extinguish the flames with the help of neighbours.

Police Colonel Somchai Sakorn from Khlong Dan Police Station reported receiving notification of the incident at 11pm yesterday, February 12.

Firefighters and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, a single-storey rental property in Village 6, Khlong Dan, Bang Bo district. Residents initially used hoses to control the fire until the firefighters arrived to assist.

After the fire was extinguished and the smoke cleared, the body of Boontham (surname withheld) was discovered on the bed.

He was severely burnt and surrounded by charred adult diapers. The scene was documented by officials, and the body was taken for a formal autopsy at Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital.

Boonlert, the disabled man’s brother, explained that both he and his brother had been living in the rental room since his brother became incapacitated nearly 10 years ago due to an accident. Boonlert works as a motorcycle taxi driver to support his brother financially.

On the day of the incident, Boonlert returned home to find smoke emerging from the room. He quickly opened the door to discover the bed engulfed in flames.

In a panic, Boonlert grabbed a hose and, with the assistance of neighbours, managed to extinguish the fire. Sadly, his brother had already succumbed to the flames.

Boonlert suspects the fire was caused by his brother’s cigarette, which may have fallen onto the bed while he was asleep. Despite warnings, his brother was known to be a heavy smoker, reported KhaoSod.

