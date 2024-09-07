Mother and child narrowly escape attack by two Thai dogs (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A mother and her child narrowly escaped an attack by two Thai dogs that had broken free from their home. The incident, shared by a TikTok user, sparked significant online backlash, especially towards households with American Bullies, despite these dogs often being gentle with children.

A video posted by TikTok user @kingjoeceo yesterday depicted the alarming moment when two Thai dogs escaped from a neighbour’s house and charged at the mother and her young son while they were out for a walk.

According to the mother, who identified herself as Fon, the event occurred at around 6:.50pm while she was out cycling with her son. Earlier, she had taken their American Bully, King Joe, for a walk before returning him home and continuing the outing with her child. Suddenly, the two Thai dogs appeared, ignoring her and focusing on her son. Fon quickly picked up her child, but the dogs persisted, attempting to bite her son’s legs. In a desperate bid to protect him, she used her bare hands to fend off the dogs, which had little effect.

“I had no time to grab a weapon, so I punched the dogs with my hands, but they didn’t seem to feel it.”

Fon then used her son’s bicycle to create a barrier, ultimately hurling it at one of the dogs, which made them back off temporarily. The commotion attracted the dogs’ owner, who managed to call them away.

The traumatic experience left Fon shaken. She noted the importance of staying calm in such situations and avoiding actions that might provoke the dogs further, such as running away or falling to the ground. Following the incident, the dogs’ owner apologised and offered to compensate for the damage, including a torn nail Fon suffered during the scuffle. However, Fon declined any compensation, simply requesting that the neighbour ensure their dogs are kept under control.

“How a dog behaves depends on its upbringing and environment.”

Raising awareness

Fon stressed that all dogs, regardless of breed, have the potential to be aggressive, including Thai dogs. She shared her approach to raising King Joe, who has always lived closely with her family without confinement, ensuring he never feels neglected or unloved. This method has fostered a bond between the dog and her children, making King Joe a gentle and integral part of the family.

Fon advised that anyone raising dogs with young children should consider cleanliness, safety, and giving equal attention and love to the pets. This care, she believes, will prevent dogs from becoming aggressive, reported KhaoSod.