Smuggled animal feed and drugs worth over 50 million baht seized

Photo via Facebook/ กรมปศุสัตว์ กระทรวงเกษตรและสหกรณ์﻿

Officers from the Department of Livestock Development (DLD), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Consumer Protection Police (CPPD) conducted a raid on an animal feed shop in the Lak Si district in Bangkok and seized smuggled animal feed and veterinary drugs to the tune of 50 million baht.

The Director-general of the DLD, Sonchuan Rattanamangkalanon, reported that the raid occurred on Monday, March 13, and the authorities found over 100 varieties of smuggled animal feed and drugs. The officers confiscated the products and planned further laboratory tests to ensure their quality and safety.

According to the report, the owner of the shop, whose identity has not been disclosed, faced four charges including

Section 15 of the Act to Control Quality of Animal Feed: producing animal feed without permission. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Section 56(4) of the Act to Control Quality of Animal Feed: selling illegal animal feed. The penalty will be imprisonment from one to five years, a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht, or both.

Section 12 of the Drug Act: producing drugs without permission. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Section 72(4) of the Drug Act: selling illegal drugs. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The DLD and FDA stated that they would strictly investigate and crack down on smuggled animal feed and veterinary drugs, especially those sold online, to prevent the effects on the quality and safety of livestock products and consumers.

The authorities pointed out that farm owners and residents tend to buy animal feed and drugs through social media and e-commerce platforms and might be lured into buying low-quality or poisonous products like leanness-enhancing agents. Moreover, online channels have also been used to promote the services of fake or unlicensed veterinarians.