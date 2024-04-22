Thailand police bust fake pet medication ring

Thailand police swooped to bust a clandestine operation producing counterfeit flea and tick treatments for pets, uncovering over 40,000 illicit products. The raid, which revealed a shocking use of termite poison in the mix, has potentially saved countless pets from life-threatening heart failure.

The joint operation by Thailand’s Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) led to the seizure of counterfeit pet medications valued at over 500,000 baht. The investigation was sparked by online sales of substandard flea and tick treatments for dogs and cats.

Prior to the raid, authorities had been tipped off about the underground sale of fake pet treatments. Online platforms were rife with these products, prompting a thorough investigation that eventually pinpointed the manufacturing network and its storage facilities in the Lat Krabang district.

Upon inspection of two locations in the Thap Yao subdistrict of Lat Krabang, Bangkok, officers discovered a large cache of counterfeit products. The production process fell far short of any standards, with termite poison being mixed with alcohol, and then manually filled into containers without any proper measurement or sanitary consideration.

The products were then sold online or through various pet shops across the country at prices ranging from 50 to 70 baht per bottle. An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 units were sold monthly over three years. The entire stock was confiscated and handed over for further investigation.

It was found that the medication, which is not registered and thus illegal, would be applied to the back or neck of dogs. The chemical mixture, primarily termite poison combined with alcohol, was not precisely measured, posing a grave risk to pets. Extended use could lead to premature death in dogs and cats due to heart failure.

Pet owners are advised to purchase treatments from licensed pharmacies or directly through certified veterinarians, avoiding online offers or unusually cheap products that deviate from the norm. The long-term health and safety of their pets demand vigilance against such hazardous counterfeit medications, reported Khaosod.