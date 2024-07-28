Tourists found safe after getting lost in Chiang Mai forest

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two tourists, a Russian man and a Chinese woman, were found safe but exhausted after getting lost in the forest on Doi Nang Meh in San Kamphaeng, Chiang Mai. The search and rescue operation involved local police and rescue teams.

At 8.30pm yesterday, Poempool Chaisit, the head of the Village Headmen and Subdistrict Chiefs Club in On Tai Subdistrict, San Kamphaeng District, Chiang Mai, reported to District Chief Pinyo Phaosriphan that a search was underway for three tourists lost in the forest.

The tourists included one Russian man and one Chinese woman. The search was conducted in collaboration with San Kamphaeng Police Station, forestry officials, and rescue teams from the On Tai Subdistrict Municipality.

The tourists had sent their coordinates before losing signal, prompting the search team to comb through the dense, forested area covering all 11 villages in On Tai Subdistrict. The group was believed to have lost their way as night fell, making it difficult for them to find their way out.

By 10.49pm, the rescue team successfully located the three tourists on Doi Nang Meh near the Mae Pha Nhaen Reservoir in On Tai Subdistrict. All three individuals, two women and one man, were found in an exhausted state but were otherwise safe. This discovery brought immense relief to the rescue team, reported KhaoSod.

“We are very pleased to find the tourists safe and sound,” said one of the rescue team members. The tourists were then escorted back to the Mae Pha Nhaen Reservoir and handed over to the rescue team for further care.

