Central Thailand

Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dimsum Daily
A former TV star was found dead yesterday morning at a home in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri. Si Racha police were notified of the discovery, at a house in the Surasak sub-district, at around 10am. They arrived at the house to find the body of 33 year old Manusanan ‘Tai’ Pandee.

Manusanan had reportedly fallen on hard times and was destitute. No sign of struggle was found on her body or in the house, where she found was lying in a sleeping area. She was discovered by the homeowner, 81 year old Jan Kongkaew, a longtime family friend.

Manusanan was originally from Chon Buri. She was a teenage star 13 years ago and was a supporting actress in a variety of TV shows, movies, commercials and other media. Some of her best-known movies were Noodle Boxer and See How They Run. She also became a prominent singer in Bangkok’s entertainment scene.

But last year, Manusanan was seen with her head shaved, begging on the streets of Chon Buri. She reportedly developed a mental illness after a tragic car incident and was arrested several times for various theft and drug-related charges in 2016 and again in 2018. The crash killed her former boyfriend, also a singer, which reportedly sent Manusanan spiralling into depression and drug abuse.

According to relatives and media, she had privately been dealing with years of substance abuse. A video of her living in poverty and struggling went viral:

Recently, she had stayed with her mother, 53 year old Usa Chankae, at a homeless shelter in Chon Buri. Kongkaew says Usa is now in prison. He didn’t give the nature of her charges or whether she had been made aware of her daughter’s death.

Manusanan asked to stay at his house after her mother went to prison as his family had known her family for a long time. According to Kongkaew, Manusanan looked very sick all this week but had dismissed any attempts to help.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the exact cause of death.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Central Thailand

“Ghost-riding” bikers charged after leaving scene of fatal accident

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

&#8220;Ghost-riding&#8221; bikers charged after leaving scene of fatal accident | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A woman, who allegedly caused a fatal road accident, has told police that she didn’t stop to help the victims because “others were helping”. 50 year old Jampa Boonmajuab was riding her bike in the wrong direction, or “ghost-riding” as it is commonly referred to, which caused the death of one woman and injured another. The accident occurred in Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok.

Jampa was followed by 54 year old Somsak Pomnoy when a bike travelling towards them, on the correct side of the road, had to veer sharply out of the way, hitting a parked car. The 38 year old female driver, named as Nuchanart Thasiboon, was killed in the collision, while the pillion passenger, 34 year old Benjawan Mcdull, broke her arm.

A report in Nation Thailand says Jampa and Somsak have now turned themselves in at Muang Samut Prakarn Police Station, having initially failed to stop at the scene. Meanwhile, Somsak, who works as a motorbike taxi driver, says motorbike taxis habitually drive on the wrong side of the road in that area as it takes less time than travelling 500 metres to the nearest U-turn.

Both have been charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, failing to stop and help after being involved in an accident, and dangerous driving resulting in death or serious injury.

Riding a motorbike against the traffic is so commonplace in Thailand that it has its own name. Known as “ghost-riding”, the practice is illegal but the law is rarely enforced. A 2019 report by the Thailand Development Research Institute quoted statistics from the Royal Thai Police that said bikes riding on the wrong side of the road, speeding, poor driving skills, and cutting in front of other vehicles, accounted for nearly half of the country’s bike accidents.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Central Thailand

Staff injured, property damaged as gang rampages through 2 Bangkok hospitals

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Staff injured, property damaged as gang rampages through 2 Bangkok hospitals | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Gang members have gone on a rampage through 2 Bangkok hospitals, injuring medical personnel and causing significant damage to property. Violence first erupted at Vibharam-Chaiprakan Hospital in Samut Prakan, just south of the city, when doctors were unable to save the life of one gang member who’d been injured in a fight a few hours before. His death led to 15 gang members unleashing a reign of terror that injured 3 hospital staff members.

นาทีหมอระทึก! วงจรปิด วัยรุ่นยกพวกตีกันในห้องฉุกเฉิน รพ.เมืองสมุทรปู่เจ้า สมุทรปราการ

นาทีหมอระทึก! วงจรปิด วัยรุ่นยกพวกตีกันในห้องฉุกเฉิน รพ.เมืองสมุทรปู่เจ้า สมุทรปราการ ตามล้างแค้นคู่อริ เขวี้ยงเก้าอี้ ทำลายข้าวของ พังยับ!

Posted by Thairath – ไทยรัฐออนไลน์ on Sunday, July 19, 2020

The gang then travelled to Muangsamut Hospital, where a member of a rival gang, allegedly responsible for the attack on their friend, was being treated. The group used baseball bats and other items they picked up in the hospital, including mops and chairs, to attack those visiting their injured rival. In the ensuing chaos, windows were smashed, and some hospital equipment was damaged, with the gang then fleeing the scene.

Police say the problems stemmed from a knife fight between both gangs that resulted in 23 year old Ratchapong Vassana being fatally injured and bleeding to death in the emergency room at Vibharam-Chaiprakan Hospital. 2 other men were injured in the fight. Police say they are now collecting evidence and the suspects will be charged with causing death and injury. Additional charges will be levied at those who carried out attacks at the hospitals, including aggravated assault, property damage, and invasion of a medical facility.

A representative from Muangsamut Hospital has declined to give a statement, saying they are unable to do so while the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Crime

Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver

Jack Burton

Published

5 days ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

6 illegal Cambodian migrants were caught at a checkpoint in the western border province of Sa Kaeo this weekend. Such checkpoints are proliferating, designed to stop illegal border crossings and the potential risk imported Covid-19 cases. Sa Kaeo Sa Kaeo has been a particular hotspot, with many illegal migrants attempting to cross the border to work in Thailand.

ThaiBorder Control, the Royal Thai Police and regional forces have recently stepped up border control at the government’s direction. With concern of the potential spread of Covid-19 at an all time high, checkpoints are in effect on many roads in Sa Kaeo and the surrounding area. Villages on the border have been instructed to report any “strangers”.

48 year old Kajornsak Sonsom, a Sa Kaeo native, was arrested for transporting the 6 Cambodian nationals. He reportedly admitted he was paid 3,500 baht per person to smuggle them over the border in the Ta Prayha district and drive them north to Phetchabun province.

Kajornsak will face multiple charges of smuggling illegal migrants into the country, as well as charges related to the Communicable Disease Act,according to Sa Kaeo police. As for the 6 migrants, they will be tested for Covid-19 and deported back to Cambodia.

Officials say before their capture on they were not exposed to the general public other than Kajornsak.

Sa Kaeo police nab 6 illegal migrants, Thai driver | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | 77kaoded

