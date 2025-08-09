Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting

Officers say deceptive adverts lured customers before services were offered at reduced rates

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
310 2 minutes read
Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Metropolitan Police Bureau

A customer’s complaint over a misleading online sex booking led to a Bangkok resort raid, where police arrested three Laotian women in a “bait-and-switch” prostitution scheme.

Metropolitan Police Division 3 swooped on a resort in the Hathai Rat area, arresting three Laotian women accused of offering sexual services online under false pretences.

The operation was led by Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Police Major General Siam Bunsom, with support from Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, deputy commissioner in charge of investigations, and Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 3, Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiattikun Sonthine. Officers from the division’s investigation unit joined the raid today, August 9.

The case began when police received a complaint from a dissatisfied customer who had booked sexual services through the social media platform X. He claimed the woman who turned up looked nothing like the model in the advert, and that many others had suffered the same fate.

Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of One HD 31 News

Investigators discovered a group of Laotian women advertising sexual services on X, posting images of attractive women with alluring captions, along with a Line ID for contact. Undercover officers initiated contact via Line, receiving photos, prices, and a location—a resort in the Hathai Rat area.

During the raid, police arrested 27 year old Baitoey, Nan, also 27, and 31 year old Paeng, all Lao nationals. A search of their room uncovered six mobile phones, 60 condoms, and lubricant gel.

The women confessed to using the X platform to solicit clients, admitting that the photos they used were of other women with similar body types, rather than themselves. They said they would send customers these images along with body measurements to generate interest. When clients arrived and saw the women in person, the women would offer their services at reduced rates, a tactic that often persuaded customers to go ahead, reported One HD 31 News.

Related Articles

“They were using classic bait-and-switch tactics to secure clients,” an investigating officer said.

Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | News by Thaiger

The suspects were taken to Min Buri Police Station, where they were charged with advertising, soliciting, or recommending prostitution through public channels, in violation of Section 7 of the Prostitution Prevention and Suppression Act of 1996.

If convicted, they face six months to two years in prison, fines of between 10,000 and 40,000 baht, or both. Police say the raid is part of an ongoing campaign to crack down on illegal sex work and deceptive online practices in Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute | Thaiger Business News

Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute

10 seconds ago
Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting

1 hour ago
7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid

2 hours ago
Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft

2 hours ago
Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act

3 hours ago
Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit

3 hours ago
Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam

3 hours ago
Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor

3 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos

4 hours ago
Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push

21 hours ago
Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine | Thaiger Thailand News

Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine

21 hours ago
Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

21 hours ago
Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist

21 hours ago
Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror

22 hours ago
Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband

22 hours ago
Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist

22 hours ago
Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window | Thaiger Thailand News

Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window

23 hours ago
Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid

24 hours ago
Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use

24 hours ago
Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault

1 day ago
Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store

1 day ago
Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve | Thaiger Phuket News

Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve

1 day ago
10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket

1 day ago
Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors

1 day ago
Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2 | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
310 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x