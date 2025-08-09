Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting

A customer’s complaint over a misleading online sex booking led to a Bangkok resort raid, where police arrested three Laotian women in a “bait-and-switch” prostitution scheme.

Metropolitan Police Division 3 swooped on a resort in the Hathai Rat area, arresting three Laotian women accused of offering sexual services online under false pretences.

The operation was led by Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Police Major General Siam Bunsom, with support from Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, deputy commissioner in charge of investigations, and Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 3, Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiattikun Sonthine. Officers from the division’s investigation unit joined the raid today, August 9.

The case began when police received a complaint from a dissatisfied customer who had booked sexual services through the social media platform X. He claimed the woman who turned up looked nothing like the model in the advert, and that many others had suffered the same fate.

Investigators discovered a group of Laotian women advertising sexual services on X, posting images of attractive women with alluring captions, along with a Line ID for contact. Undercover officers initiated contact via Line, receiving photos, prices, and a location—a resort in the Hathai Rat area.

During the raid, police arrested 27 year old Baitoey, Nan, also 27, and 31 year old Paeng, all Lao nationals. A search of their room uncovered six mobile phones, 60 condoms, and lubricant gel.

The women confessed to using the X platform to solicit clients, admitting that the photos they used were of other women with similar body types, rather than themselves. They said they would send customers these images along with body measurements to generate interest. When clients arrived and saw the women in person, the women would offer their services at reduced rates, a tactic that often persuaded customers to go ahead, reported One HD 31 News.

“They were using classic bait-and-switch tactics to secure clients,” an investigating officer said.

The suspects were taken to Min Buri Police Station, where they were charged with advertising, soliciting, or recommending prostitution through public channels, in violation of Section 7 of the Prostitution Prevention and Suppression Act of 1996.

If convicted, they face six months to two years in prison, fines of between 10,000 and 40,000 baht, or both. Police say the raid is part of an ongoing campaign to crack down on illegal sex work and deceptive online practices in Bangkok.