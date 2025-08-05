Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht

Vietjet Thailand is pulling out all the stops with two brand-new direct routes from India to Bangkok — and headline-grabbing base fares starting from just 1 Indian rupee (0.50 baht).

The airline will launch direct flights from Kolkata and Ahmedabad to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, making them its third and fourth connections between the two countries, as it continues to grow its footprint in India.

The Kolkata–Bangkok route kicks off on November 17, marking Vietjet’s debut from the West Bengal capital. Flight VZ771 departs Kolkata at 12.20am (all times are local) and arrives in Bangkok at 4.25am, while return flight VZ770 leaves Bangkok at 9.55pm, landing in Kolkata at 11.20pm. Flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Next up is Ahmedabad–Bangkok, launching on December 4. Flight VZ751 departs Ahmedabad at 11.55pm and reaches Bangkok at 5.35am the following day. Return flight VZ750 leaves Bangkok at 7.40pm and touches down in Ahmedabad at 10.55pm, also flying on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

To celebrate, Vietjet has rolled out its Takeoff to Bangkok from ₹1 campaign. The promotional base fare—just 1 Indian rupee, excluding taxes and fees—is available for bookings between July 31 and August 5, for travel from November 17 to March 28 (Kolkata route) and December 4 to March 28 (Ahmedabad route), according to Travel Daily Media.

Travellers can book tickets at www.vietjetair.com or via the airline’s mobile app.

“The launch of these new services from Kolkata and Ahmedabad to Bangkok reaffirms our continued investment and development in the Indian market,” said Vietjet Thailand CEO Woranate Laprabang.

“We’re proud to offer greater convenience, exceptional value, and a safe, friendly flying experience.”

With Bangkok a long-time favourite among Indian travellers for its street food, shopping, nightlife, and rich culture, the new routes are expected to be a hit. From Bangkok, passengers can also easily connect to popular domestic Thai destinations like Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai via Vietjet’s domestic network.