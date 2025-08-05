Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht

The budget airline’s aggressive India push includes limited-time ultra-cheap fares and expanded regional routes

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
296 1 minute read
Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Vietjet Air

Vietjet Thailand is pulling out all the stops with two brand-new direct routes from India to Bangkok — and headline-grabbing base fares starting from just 1 Indian rupee (0.50 baht).

The airline will launch direct flights from Kolkata and Ahmedabad to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, making them its third and fourth connections between the two countries, as it continues to grow its footprint in India.

The Kolkata–Bangkok route kicks off on November 17, marking Vietjet’s debut from the West Bengal capital. Flight VZ771 departs Kolkata at 12.20am (all times are local) and arrives in Bangkok at 4.25am, while return flight VZ770 leaves Bangkok at 9.55pm, landing in Kolkata at 11.20pm. Flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Next up is Ahmedabad–Bangkok, launching on December 4. Flight VZ751 departs Ahmedabad at 11.55pm and reaches Bangkok at 5.35am the following day. Return flight VZ750 leaves Bangkok at 7.40pm and touches down in Ahmedabad at 10.55pm, also flying on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Travel Daily Media

To celebrate, Vietjet has rolled out its Takeoff to Bangkok from ₹1 campaign. The promotional base fare—just 1 Indian rupee, excluding taxes and fees—is available for bookings between July 31 and August 5, for travel from November 17 to March 28 (Kolkata route) and December 4 to March 28 (Ahmedabad route), according to Travel Daily Media.

Travellers can book tickets at www.vietjetair.com or via the airline’s mobile app.

“The launch of these new services from Kolkata and Ahmedabad to Bangkok reaffirms our continued investment and development in the Indian market,” said Vietjet Thailand CEO Woranate Laprabang.

Related Articles

“We’re proud to offer greater convenience, exceptional value, and a safe, friendly flying experience.”

With Bangkok a long-time favourite among Indian travellers for its street food, shopping, nightlife, and rich culture, the new routes are expected to be a hit. From Bangkok, passengers can also easily connect to popular domestic Thai destinations like Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai via Vietjet’s domestic network.

Latest Thailand News
Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest | Thaiger Crime News

Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest

41 minutes ago
Thailand plans tax break on foreign income | Thaiger Business News

Thailand plans tax break on foreign income

46 minutes ago
Thai Air Force denies Cambodia&#8217;s MK-84 bomb purchase claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies Cambodia’s MK-84 bomb purchase claims

57 minutes ago
Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video

1 hour ago
Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei | Thaiger Crime News

Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei

1 hour ago
Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht

3 hours ago
Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi

3 hours ago
Unidentified foreign woman&#8217;s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreign woman’s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle

3 hours ago
Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills

4 hours ago
Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | Thaiger Thailand News

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials

4 hours ago
Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause

4 hours ago
Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row

4 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader

4 hours ago
Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood

4 hours ago
Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets

5 hours ago
Cambodian workers flock to border to return home | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers flock to border to return home

5 hours ago
Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government lifts poker ban in shock legal U-turn

5 hours ago
Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian drones dominate border surveillance, Thai Defence Ministry confirms

5 hours ago
Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Missing girls found safe near Chiang Mai school

5 hours ago
Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3 | Thaiger Phuket News

Truck driver charged after Phuket underpass carnage injures 3

5 hours ago
Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 32 provinces amid heatwave | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 32 provinces amid heatwave

5 hours ago
TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Finance

TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur

7 hours ago
Aviation NewsBangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
296 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x