Thai content creator market valued at 45 billion baht in 2024

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tellscore Co Ltd, a Thai influencer marketing platform, has valued the local content creator market at 45 billion baht (US$1.3 billion) for this year, marking a 25 to 30% increase compared to last year. This growth is driven by surges in news, science, education, and family content.

Suvita Charanwong, Chief Executive and co-founder of Tellscore, highlighted that despite Thailand’s sluggish economy, both the public and private sectors are utilising digital media platforms to craft impactful marketing campaigns.

Advertisements

Industries such as beauty, tourism, gastronomy, and finance are leading in influencer spending. In contrast, the real estate sector has reduced its spending due to a slowdown in the property market.

Suvita mentioned that the rise of content creators in Thailand presents new opportunities for the private sector to identify the right influencers who can effectively promote products and services for brands and agencies.

“As the number of content creators grows, the challenge remains on how content creators can attract large viewership, how to differentiate themselves from others, and how to encourage viewers to engage with them in organic ways.”

According to Linktree statistics, there are approximately 200 million content creators worldwide, representing about 3% of the global population. Thailand alone is home to an estimated 9 million content creators, catering to a diverse range of audiences.

Beyond science, education, and family content, the number of news content creators is also on the rise. This trend is partly due to Thai news organisations becoming more open to their staff creating personal online channels, added Suvita.

Advertisements

“We saw this rising trend since last year as the news content creators have distinct characteristics of delivering precise communication and eloquence in public speaking.”

INSG, an online media platform for brands, creators, and social media professionals, reported that micro-influencers dominate every influencer tier in Thailand in 2024.

Suvita stated that the rate card for micro-influencers in Thailand, who have fewer than 20,000 followers across platforms, stands at roughly 4,000 to 5,000 baht (US$112 to US$150) per piece of content, reported Bangkok Post.

For influencers with over 100,000 followers across platforms, the rate card can exceed 10,000 baht (US$295) per content piece. Meanwhile, famous influencers boasting more than 250,000 followers can command rates of 100,000 baht (US$2,950) and above per content piece, she added.