Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

A fire broke out at the old market in Phanom Sarakham, Chachoengsao province requiring 30 fire trucks to contain the blaze. The fire yesterday, April 23, at 11.30pm, resulted in the destruction of 12 homes, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Rescue teams in Phanom Sarakham were alerted by locals about the fire, which occurred on Sukhaphiban 5 Road in Phanom Sarakham district. The market, consisting of old wooden homes and antique shops, caught fire quickly.

Firefighters from nearby areas were mobilised, and electricity was cut off in the affected area. The firefighting operation took approximately one hour to control the fire.

During the chaos, the emergency services evacuated residents from their homes as the blaze spread rapidly. Given the late hour, it was uncertain whether anyone was trapped inside.

However, an investigation is ongoing to confirm this. A witness, 36 year old Veerachai Chaipong, recounted that the fire started near him and spread quickly. He expressed confidence that no one was harmed, as residents were likely not asleep at the time.

Chachoengsao governor, Khajornkiat Rakpanichmanee, visited the scene to oversee the situation and later met with families who suffered property losses.

Phanom Sarakham police have begun examining the scene to determine the fire’s cause, initially suspecting an electrical short circuit due to the market’s age. Further investigations will be carried out to ascertain the fire’s cause comprehensively, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fire erupted at the iconic Dara Dhevi Hotel in Chiang Mai in the early hours of April 23, prompting a rapid response from emergency services.

The blaze broke out around 2am, affecting a section of the luxury property and causing panic among guests and staff.

Firefighters worked through the night to bring the flames under control, although the exact cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage are still under investigation.