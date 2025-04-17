Bare-faced cheek: Phuket shoppers shocked by naked man

Shoppers at a Phuket market got more than they bargained for yesterday morning, when a naked man strolled casually through the streets, leaving stunned onlookers doing double-takes.

The bizarre incident unfolded yesterday, April 16, in the Tha Ruea area of Thalang district, near a fresh market and the local branch of Bangkok Bank.

The man, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, was seen walking nude in broad daylight towards the Heroines Monument, completely unconcerend by the public spectacle he was causing.

“I was just doing my shopping when I saw him,” said 50 year old Sa, a local vendor. “He didn’t say anything or make any trouble. He just kept walking like nothing was wrong. I’ve never seen him before.”

Witnesses described the man as clean, well-groomed, and showing no signs of aggression, though his behaviour raised immediate concerns about his mental state or possible intoxication.

Disturbed by the strange sight, Sa contacted the village headman, Noppharit Rungruang, who quickly arrived on the scene with local security volunteers and officers from Thalang Police Station. They found the man walking against traffic in the direction of the Heroines Monument, still completely naked and reportedly incoherent.

“He couldn’t tell us his name or where he was from,” one official noted. “We suspect he may be intoxicated or experiencing mental health issues.”

The man is believed to be a middle-aged Myanmar national, although police have not yet confirmed his identity. Officers took him into custody without incident and transported him to Thalang Police Station for further investigation, reported The Phuket News.

At the time of reporting, police were attempting to track down the man’s employer and verify his immigration status before deciding on appropriate legal or medical actions.

“We’re handling the matter with care,” said a police spokesperson. “Our priority is to ensure his well-being and determine if there are any underlying issues that need medical attention.”

The incident sparked chatter across local social media, with residents divided between concern for the man’s mental health and shock at the public indecency.

Police reminded the public to report any similar sightings and assured that proper procedures are being followed.

