PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

Thai prime minister sets off for London tomorrow on first leg of official visit

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
110 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit the UK and Monaco tomorrow until Sunday, May 25, aiming to explore new market opportunities in food, sports, and tourism.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced yesterday that the prime minister, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and other agencies, will leave for London this evening, with their arrival in the UK capital anticipated tomorrow morning, May 21.

This visit highlights the government’s dedication to enhancing the global presence and value of Thai products and services.

Upon arrival, the Thai premier will oversee the introduction of the Thai SELECT logo, which serves as a quality certification for authentic Thai cuisine.

The event will feature cultural performances, a Muay Thai exhibition, traditional Thai massage, and a display of Thai food and fruits.

The 38 year old PM will also engage with the Team Thailand network, UK food importers, and the Thai Business Association in the UK to discuss collaborative initiatives and the expansion of Thai agricultural exports, focusing on vegetables, fruits, and jasmine rice.

Additionally, the Thai leader will award Thai SELECT certificates to 115 Thai restaurants that meet the certification criteria and lead a briefing on strategies to improve Thai food businesses in the UK.

In the evening, she will visit a well-known Muay Thai gym in London to discuss cooperation in sports and the establishment of an international certification system for Muay Thai trainers, aligning with the government’s soft power strategy.

On Thursday, the prime minister will visit a prominent Asian supermarket chain in the UK, which stocks over 4,500 Asian products, including more than 1,000 from Thailand.

Later, she will meet the Executive Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for the Europe Region to discuss enhancing Thai cultural tourism.

On May 23, the Thai PM will travel to Monte Carlo, Monaco, to meet with executives from the Formula One Group to explore the possibility of Thailand hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix (City Circuit) and to attend the Formula 1 Tag Heuer Monaco Grand Prix.

Government Spokesperson Jirayu highlighted that the PM’s visit is part of Thailand’s proactive economic strategy to bolster trade, exports, tourism, and soft power. It aims to enhance global confidence in Thailand’s capabilities, support the development of a creative economy, and drive sustainable market growth, reported Bangkok Post.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

