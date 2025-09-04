Thai Airways anticipates strong fourth quarter with rising demand

Thai Airways sees high demand with growth in Asian travel, especially to China and Japan

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Pictures courtesy of Thai Airways Facebook

Thai Airways (THAI) anticipates a robust fourth quarter, with a load factor exceeding 80%, driven by both international demand and Thai tourists favouring Asian destinations. China and Japan have consistently attracted travellers throughout the year.

Kittiphong Sansomboon, THAI Chief Commercial Officer, said that a strong baht and the visa-free programme have increased Thai tourists visiting Asian locations. During peak travel periods, a significant number of Thais prefer nearby destinations, especially Tokyo and Shanghai, with fewer opting for Europe.

From January to July, Shanghai emerged as the third most popular destination for Thai travellers, capturing a 10.1% share, up from the sixth position with 4.9% in the previous year. Bookings to Shanghai soared by 91% compared to the previous year.

Photo of Kittiphong Sansomboon

THAI currently operates 42 flights weekly to five Chinese cities, including Shanghai, using wide-body aircraft. Plans are underway to increase flights and introduce new routes to China. Tokyo continues to be the leading outbound destination, though its share among Thai passengers decreased from 20.3% to 12.3% this year.

Singapore now ranks as the second most popular destination for Thai travellers, with a 12% share, up from 8.3% and fourth place last year. Between January and July, Hong Kong and Osaka were the fourth and fifth most popular destinations, capturing 7.5% and 7.2% of the Thai traveller market, respectively.

Kittiphong highlighted that emerging destinations like Colombo, Sri Lanka, saw substantial growth, with a 134% year-on-year increase in Thai passengers. THAI operates 80 aircraft and plans to introduce the all-new A321neo in January, featuring full-flat Royal Silk business class.

Photo of Juthasree Kuvinichkul (second from right)

Juthasree Kuvinichkul, founding partner of YouTrip Thailand, reported a 45% year-on-year increase in outbound travel by Thai tourists in the first half of this year. Despite economic challenges, over a quarter of travellers embarked on multiple trips.

Juthasree said that more than 75% of Thai tourists prioritised Asia-Pacific travel to cut costs over long-haul journeys. Japan remained the top destination for YouTrip cardholders, with more Thais exploring lesser-known areas like Fukuoka and Okinawa.

The number of Thai tourists visiting China rose by 180% in the first six months, influenced by Chinese pop culture and the visa-free scheme, according to Bangkok Post.

China offers lower travel and accommodation costs than Japan, with popular cities including Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu, as reported by YouTrip.

