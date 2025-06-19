Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal

The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul,, announced its withdrawal from the governing coalition yesterday, June 18, in the wake of the leaked phone call scandal involving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

PM Paetongtarn admitted that she had held a private phone conversation with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen. The call, a portion of which was leaked, concerned a land dispute between the two nations. The Thai PM claimed the discussion was meant to find a peaceful solution to the issue.

Following the leaked audio, many accuse the 38 year old of undermining Thailand’s military authority and national sovereignty. Her remarks sparked widespread concern over the appropriateness of her actions.

In response, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP from the opposition People’s Party, demanded that PM Paetongtarn resign, citing the need for her to take responsibility for the fallout from the controversial discussion. Numerous other politicians and members of the public also echoed this call for her resignation.

One of the coalition government parties, the Bhumjaithai Party, also acted on the scandal by declaring its immediate withdrawal from the government. A part of the party’s statement read…

“The phone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has impacted Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interest, particularly about the armed forces.

Therefore, the Bhumjaithai Party’s executive board unanimously resolved to withdraw from the coalition government. All party ministers have already submitted resignation letters, effective from June 19.”

The party also urged the PM to take responsibility for what it described as the erosion of national dignity and honour. However, it stopped short of explicitly calling for her resignation.

While many Bhumjaithai supporters applauded the party’s move, others speculated on the underlying motivations, pointing to tensions between the Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai parties over control of the Interior Ministry.

Anutin previously told reporters that the Pheu Thai Party had requested he relinquish his ministerial position to one of their members. He rejected the request, arguing that it violated the coalition agreement made after the General Election.

He further stated that Bhumjaithai was prepared to move to the opposition if the PM proceeded with a Cabinet reshuffle. In the interview, Anutin remarked…

“People say the Bhumjaithai Party has never been in the opposition and can’t do it. I’ll show them we can. Maybe I should train with Ice (Rukchanok Srinork, People’s Party MP).”

Meanwhile, Jittapat Kridakorn, Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party, reportedly submitted a letter urging his party leader to consider withdrawing from the coalition as well. The party was scheduled to meet on the evening of today, June 19, to discuss its stance.

Following Bhumjaithai’s departure, the government led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra now retains the support of 261 MPs out of 332 in the coalition.