Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal

Political fault lines exposed as ministers abandon shrinking coalition

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
64 2 minutes read
Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal
Photo via Facebook/ Anutin Charnvirakul

The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul,, announced its withdrawal from the governing coalition yesterday, June 18, in the wake of the leaked phone call scandal involving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

PM Paetongtarn admitted that she had held a private phone conversation with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen. The call, a portion of which was leaked, concerned a land dispute between the two nations. The Thai PM claimed the discussion was meant to find a peaceful solution to the issue.

Following the leaked audio, many accuse the 38 year old of undermining Thailand’s military authority and national sovereignty. Her remarks sparked widespread concern over the appropriateness of her actions.

In response, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP from the opposition People’s Party, demanded that PM Paetongtarn resign, citing the need for her to take responsibility for the fallout from the controversial discussion. Numerous other politicians and members of the public also echoed this call for her resignation.

Paetongtarn Hun Sen leaked phone call
Photo of Thai Prime Ministser Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen via Matichon

One of the coalition government parties, the Bhumjaithai Party, also acted on the scandal by declaring its immediate withdrawal from the government. A part of the party’s statement read…

“The phone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has impacted Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interest, particularly about the armed forces.

Therefore, the Bhumjaithai Party’s executive board unanimously resolved to withdraw from the coalition government. All party ministers have already submitted resignation letters, effective from June 19.”

Related Articles
Anutin Charnvirakul and Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Photo via Facebook/ Anutin Charnvirakul

The party also urged the PM to take responsibility for what it described as the erosion of national dignity and honour. However, it stopped short of explicitly calling for her resignation.

While many Bhumjaithai supporters applauded the party’s move, others speculated on the underlying motivations, pointing to tensions between the Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai parties over control of the Interior Ministry.

Anutin previously told reporters that the Pheu Thai Party had requested he relinquish his ministerial position to one of their members. He rejected the request, arguing that it violated the coalition agreement made after the General Election.

Bhumjaithai and Anutin leave government
Photo via Facebook/ Anutin Charnvirakul

He further stated that Bhumjaithai was prepared to move to the opposition if the PM proceeded with a Cabinet reshuffle. In the interview, Anutin remarked…

“People say the Bhumjaithai Party has never been in the opposition and can’t do it. I’ll show them we can. Maybe I should train with Ice (Rukchanok Srinork, People’s Party MP).”

Bhumjaithai Pheu Thai Interior ministry clash
Photo via ThaiNews

Meanwhile, Jittapat Kridakorn, Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party, reportedly submitted a letter urging his party leader to consider withdrawing from the coalition as well. The party was scheduled to meet on the evening of today, June 19, to discuss its stance.

Following Bhumjaithai’s departure, the government led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra now retains the support of 261 MPs out of 332 in the coalition.

Latest Thailand News
High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud Bangkok News

High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud

44 seconds ago
Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal

10 minutes ago
Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance Phuket News

Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance

27 minutes ago
Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani

36 minutes ago
Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis Thailand News

Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis

44 minutes ago
Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van Thailand News

Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van

51 minutes ago
Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes Phuket News

Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes

59 minutes ago
Thunderstorms forecast for 52 Thai provinces amid monsoon Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms forecast for 52 Thai provinces amid monsoon

1 hour ago
Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting Pattaya News

Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting

1 hour ago
Thai boy dies of starvation, parents rushed to hospital in weak condition Thailand News

Thai boy dies of starvation, parents rushed to hospital in weak condition

1 hour ago
Earthquake tremors hit Mae Hong Son, 5 quakes strike Myanmar Thailand Weather Updates

Earthquake tremors hit Mae Hong Son, 5 quakes strike Myanmar

1 hour ago
Great wall of shame! Chinese tourists nabbed in Pattaya jobs Pattaya News

Great wall of shame! Chinese tourists nabbed in Pattaya jobs

2 hours ago
Glam Estate Group unveils 8 Atelier Residence, redefining approachable luxury living in Phuket Property News

Glam Estate Group unveils 8 Atelier Residence, redefining approachable luxury living in Phuket

4 hours ago
Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded Phuket News

Phuket’s economy soars, but 600 Cambodian workers left stranded

17 hours ago
VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares Bangkok News

VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares

18 hours ago
King Power seeks duty-free contract renegotiation after setbacks Business News

King Power seeks duty-free contract renegotiation after setbacks

18 hours ago
JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand Thailand News

JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand

18 hours ago
Thai woman suffers alleged electric shock at Bangkok mall&#8217;s ticket machine Bangkok News

Thai woman suffers alleged electric shock at Bangkok mall’s ticket machine

18 hours ago
Phuket launches ‘City Lab’ for sustainable transport revolution Phuket News

Phuket launches ‘City Lab’ for sustainable transport revolution

18 hours ago
Cabinet approves 5.175 billion baht for sugarcane harvest support Thailand News

Cabinet approves 5.175 billion baht for sugarcane harvest support

18 hours ago
Bangkok Expo 2032: Student’s bold vision could transform the city Bangkok News

Bangkok Expo 2032: Student’s bold vision could transform the city

18 hours ago
Thai military helicopter makes emergency landing in Ubon Ratchathani Thailand News

Thai military helicopter makes emergency landing in Ubon Ratchathani

18 hours ago
Thailand urged to unlock US billion for green city investment Thailand News

Thailand urged to unlock US$2 billion for green city investment

19 hours ago
Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup Road deaths

Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup

19 hours ago
‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot Phuket News

‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot

19 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
64 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x