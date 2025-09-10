Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives

Netizens raise suspicions after wife found with life jacket still on

Petch Petpailin
September 10, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ขุนพลพิฆาตชายฝั่ง

A Chinese woman lost her life in a jet ski accident off the coast of Pattaya yesterday evening. Her husband survived.

Sea Rescue Pattaya City was alerted by a rental jet ski operator on Ta Waen Beach, Koh Larn, in Chon Buri after a Chinese couple failed to return their jet skis at the scheduled time of 3pm The operator feared the pair might have encountered an accident due to the day’s severe weather conditions.

Sea Rescue Pattaya City coordinated with the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation and Tourist Police to launch a search. The couple were later identified as Xiao Ma and Chong Yang.

Despite worsening conditions as night fell, the search team eventually located Xiao Ma on Koh Nok, an island about one nautical mile from Koh Larn. He sustained minor injuries and was exhausted.

Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เทศกิจพัทยา

Ma told rescuers that he and his wife had been riding separate jet skis when they were struck by a powerful wave. Both were thrown into the sea and later became separated. He did not explain how he managed to reach the island.

He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment while the search continued for his wife.

At around 11.30am today, rescuers found Yang’s jet ski. Tragically, her body was later discovered floating near Koh Nok. She was still wearing her life jacket. Her remains were transferred to a hospital for autopsy.

Some Thai netizens expressed scepticism over the circumstances of Yang’s death, questioning why she had been wearing a life jacket while her husband had not. They urged police to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure her husband’s innocence.

Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เทศกิจพัทยา

A similar jet ski accident occurred in Phuket in February when an American woman went missing during a jet ski outing. Her vehicle was found floating at sea, but her body was not recovered until more than two weeks later.

