New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees

ThaiHealth and Chulalongkorn University launch 2 platforms for transport and delivery

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
68 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of TCIJ

Thailand’s motorcycle taxi drivers and street food vendors are getting a long-overdue digital lifeline, thanks to two new low-cost platforms designed to beat big tech at its own game.

On Monday, May 19, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and Chulalongkorn University’s Asia Research Cluster for Social Solidarity and Inclusive Economy unveiled two groundbreaking platforms: “Nong Khoei Ma Thao Rai?” (“Have You Been Here Before?”) and “Tamsang-Tamsong” (“Order and Deliver”).

These systems aim to transform how small-scale vendors and riders do business, all while slashing commission fees to a fraction of what mainstream platforms charge.

“This is about fairness, community, and putting money back into people’s pockets,” said Akkanat Wantanasombat, lead researcher behind the project.

“Our platforms charge just 5 to 6 baht per transaction, compared to the 35% commission rates that crush small businesses.”

Photo of Akkanat Wantanasombat courtesy of ประชาไท

Developed with input from the very people who use them, motorcycle taxi drivers, local shops, and street food vendors, the apps are built for ease of use.

Both platforms work through a mobile app or LINE Chat Bot, making them accessible even to those with limited tech experience. Jobs are assigned based on time and queue order, prioritising the closest available drivers to streamline delivery and minimise wait times.

“This isn’t just about income,” Akkanat added. “It’s about building sustainable self-reliance within local communities.”

Photo courtesy of ประชาไท
Photo courtesy of Hfocus

Chalerm Changthongmadan, President of the Motorcycle Drivers Association of Thailand, recalled the economic toll of Covid-19 on riders.

“Daily earnings dropped from 700 to 800 baht to as low as 400 to 500 baht. These platforms help protect drivers from predatory competition and open the door to formal financial systems.”

Already launched in 19 locations, including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Yala, the platforms are set to expand to 10 additional areas by the end of this year, reported TCIJ.

Beyond income generation, the apps are also helping establish service standards and ensure more equitable economic participation across Thailand’s vast informal sector.

Both platforms are available for free download on Google Play and the App Store.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

GrabFood – Thailand’s No.1* Food Delivery App, Trusted for Easy, Delicious Variety!

GrabFood – Thailand’s No.1* Food Delivery App, Trusted for Easy, Delicious Variety!

7 days ago
Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

4 weeks ago
Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok

Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok

Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

Thursday, March 27, 2025
