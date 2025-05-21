New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees

Thailand’s motorcycle taxi drivers and street food vendors are getting a long-overdue digital lifeline, thanks to two new low-cost platforms designed to beat big tech at its own game.

On Monday, May 19, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and Chulalongkorn University’s Asia Research Cluster for Social Solidarity and Inclusive Economy unveiled two groundbreaking platforms: “Nong Khoei Ma Thao Rai?” (“Have You Been Here Before?”) and “Tamsang-Tamsong” (“Order and Deliver”).

These systems aim to transform how small-scale vendors and riders do business, all while slashing commission fees to a fraction of what mainstream platforms charge.

“This is about fairness, community, and putting money back into people’s pockets,” said Akkanat Wantanasombat, lead researcher behind the project.

“Our platforms charge just 5 to 6 baht per transaction, compared to the 35% commission rates that crush small businesses.”

Developed with input from the very people who use them, motorcycle taxi drivers, local shops, and street food vendors, the apps are built for ease of use.

Both platforms work through a mobile app or LINE Chat Bot, making them accessible even to those with limited tech experience. Jobs are assigned based on time and queue order, prioritising the closest available drivers to streamline delivery and minimise wait times.

“This isn’t just about income,” Akkanat added. “It’s about building sustainable self-reliance within local communities.”

Chalerm Changthongmadan, President of the Motorcycle Drivers Association of Thailand, recalled the economic toll of Covid-19 on riders.

“Daily earnings dropped from 700 to 800 baht to as low as 400 to 500 baht. These platforms help protect drivers from predatory competition and open the door to formal financial systems.”

Already launched in 19 locations, including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Yala, the platforms are set to expand to 10 additional areas by the end of this year, reported TCIJ.

Beyond income generation, the apps are also helping establish service standards and ensure more equitable economic participation across Thailand’s vast informal sector.

Both platforms are available for free download on Google Play and the App Store.