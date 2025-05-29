Grab vs taxis: Suvarnabhumi’s traffic turf war gets official reset

The battle of the Bangkok backseats has taken a new turn — and the Transport Ministry is stepping in to play referee.

After months of mounting tension between traditional taxi drivers and Grab ride-hailing services at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, government officials have now unveiled a plan to restore fairness and order.

Yesterday, May 28, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote announced a set of four key measures aimed at ending the chaos and calming tempers on both sides of the taxi turf war.

“This is about creating a fair environment for everyone. The Public Taxi Drivers Association was invited for discussions, and the outcome ensures that both conventional taxis and app-based services can operate without conflict.”

Here’s what’s changing at Suvarnabhumi Airport:

Designated pick-up zones

Grab vehicles will now have dedicated pick-up points alongside public taxis on the first floor of the passenger terminal. The Department of Land Transport (DLT) confirmed that this arrangement complies with existing laws. To prevent unauthorised services, only registered Grab vehicles will be allowed entry via Zone D’s long-term parking, controlled by a barrier and monitored by AOT officers. Tech-powered enforcement

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) plans to roll out AI camera systems linked to DLT databases to flag and fine unregistered Grab vehicles. Improved taxi access and passenger communication

AOT will deploy staff to taxi waiting areas to manage queues and provide real-time assistance. Electronic signage across the airport will direct passengers to official taxi ranks. Airline personnel will also help educate travellers about their taxi options. Digital booking via a new app

Coming soon: the SAWASDEE by AOT app — a platform allowing passengers to reserve public taxi queues in advance. Still in development, the app promises smoother operations and greater transparency.

Surapong added that AOT and DLT are reviewing current laws to ensure long-term fairness and regulatory clarity, stressing that “public interest remains our top priority,” reported The Nation.

The move aims to ease passenger frustration, restore driver confidence, and end the ongoing rift between old-school cabs and app-based challengers — at least, for now.