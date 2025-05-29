Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos

Commuters in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani can finally breathe a sigh of relief — Chaiyaphruek Road just got a serious glow-up.

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) officially opened the expanded 10-lane Chaiyaphruek Road, a major upgrade from its original six lanes. The mega-project aims to ease traffic congestion and prepare for surging commuter numbers in the years to come.

Previously handling more than 40,000 vehicles a day, the road had become a notorious bottleneck, especially after the opening of Ratchaphruek and Kanchanaphisek Roads, which funnelled even more vehicles into the corridor en route to Pathum Thani.

Now, with 10 lanes in action, drivers can expect smoother rides and shorter travel times, particularly during the daily rush.

“This development is a response to the increasing traffic volume and is expected to significantly improve travel during peak hours,” said Montri Dechasakulsom, DRR’s Director General. “It also prepares the area for future urban growth.”

The road-widening project comes with a hefty 902 million baht price tag and stretches nearly 7 kilometres. The expansion features two lanes in each direction from the base of the Rama IV Bridge to the Ratchaphruek interchange, and one additional lane in each direction continuing to Bang Kruai–Sai Noi Road.

But it’s not just about asphalt and traffic. The upgrade also includes four new bridges spanning Khlong Phra Udom and Khlong Bang Phum, plus new pavements, street lighting, and a modern drainage system, all designed to boost safety and resilience, reported Bangkok Post.

The initiative falls in line with the national transport development strategy spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who is pushing for smarter, more efficient road networks across Thailand.

For long-suffering drivers crawling through gridlock each day, this 10-lane transformation might just be the traffic-busting miracle they’ve been waiting for.

In similar news, Bangkok’s traffic woes may finally ease as the city rolls out a smart AI-driven system at 72 intersections.

The Adaptive Traffic Control System replaces outdated timers and manual controls, aiming to cut waiting times and improve flow on the capital’s notoriously congested roads.