Queen Mother, HM Queen Sirikit, recovering in Chulalongkorn Hospital Bangkok | The Thaiger

Queen Mother, HM Queen Sirikit, recovering in Chulalongkorn Hospital Bangkok
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, has been admitted to the Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok after developing a fever and persistent cough. The Bureau of the Royal Household made the announcement yesterday about her admission on Sunday night.
Medical checks and tests showed an infection of the respiratory tract and she was advised by doctors to remain in the hospital so she can be treated with antibiotics and placed under close medical care.
The Queen Mother’s overall health has now improved and the fever has subsided, according to the announcement. Her Majesty can eat and talk, but doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for a while longer, according to the announcement.
A proposal for Greater Bangkok’s fourth airport
PHOTO: Thailand Construction
A new airport in Bangkok’s Nakhon Pathom province, just to the west of the capital, will be greater-Bangkok’s fourth air travel hub. The announcement was made on Saturday.
Jarun Meesomboon, deputy director-general of the Airport Department, says the new 3,500 rai airport was a priority for the new Transport Ministry. He optimistically claimed it would cost only 20 billion baht and take four years until it was ready to accept passenger planes. Suvarnabhumi International Airport ended up costing 155 billion baht over a decade ago.
The department says they will hold public hearings on the proposal during August to draft terms of reference before submitting to the Cabinet.
Jarun predicts that more than 1 million passengers would use the new airport in its first year and that it could become a new regional gateway for the west side of Bangkok and popular tourist provinces like Kanchanaburi.
A high speed rail link between all the three existing Bangkok region airports is now under construction, linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao (near Pattaya).
Bangkok’s ‘Backpacker Central’ gets a makeover
Khao San Road in Bangkok, which has become famous (and slightly infamous) over the years without much interference, is about to get fully-fledged make-over with the help of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority.
Thai PBS reports that works are scheduled to begin in March next year with a budget of 48 millon baht set aside for the work.
Bangkok’s Deputy Governor Sakonthee Patthiyakul says the renovation of Khao San Road will include granite repaving, raising of the road surface to the same level as the footpaths, landscaping and rezoning of approximately 240 pavement stalls.
Khao San Road is a 400 metre strip packed with bars, restaurants, guest houses offering cheap accommodation, hotels, souvenir shops and pavement stalls. It also had a reputation for offering a few fake items in the past, from brand name clothing to ‘passports’ and fake licenses.
Last year there was an ongoing battle between City Hall and roadside vendors as officials tried to ‘clean up’ the area but were castigated for not consulting the strip’s many traders. City Hall eventually caved in to the pressure and stepped back from their proposed changes.
City Hall plans to rezone and re-manage the 240 pavement stalls by grouping the stalls of similar type, such as clothing, souvenirs and food, together. The deputy governor said that the operating hours of the pavement stalls will be from 9am to 9pm and the contracts for the pavement traders will be renewed every two years, so that new traders will have a chance to do business in the popular tourist spot.
To prevent a monopolization of the pavement stalls, each trader will be allocated only one stall, by means of drawing lots, and the stall rental fees will be paid to City Hall. Push carts selling drinks, fruit or food will not be allowed into Khao San Road.
For the next step, Sakonthee said that the city administration will apply the Khao San model to the nearby Rambutri Road.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
PHOTO: The Great Room
Co-working spaces are opening up around Bangkok and providing a more flexible framework for businesses to grow. Advances in technology, a more mobile workforce, and unpredictable economic growth are reshaping the business environment.
In the Bangkok office market, a traditional three-year lease with options to renew and the tenant fitting out the space remains the typical way of leasing office premises for most occupiers. CBRE reports that multinational firms, with offices in different countries, are increasingly looking for flexible lease terms as real estate costs continue to be one of their major concerns.
Companies are also looking at agile working where staff no longer have allocated desks and, in some cases, it is easier to get third parties to design, build, and operate this space rather than companies doing it themselves.
Some of the current pricing being offered by co-working space operators is very competitive and the cost combined with flexibility is making leasing from third parties more attractive than companies leasing space, fitting them out, and managing their own premises.
In Bangkok, co-working space has continued to be an emerging source of office demand and CBRE has leased over 44,000 sqm, accounting for around 25% of CBRE’s total new office letting volume in the last 2 years, to co-working space operators.
International operators like JustCo, WeWork, Spaces, and The Great Room have opened multiple centres over the recent year and more are scheduled to open this year. The aim of these operators is to revolutionise the way occupiers source office accommodation. They want to provide office space as a service rather than a traditional lease.
CBRE believes that co-working space operators are not just targeting startups companies but also multinational firms especially those seeking to build more flexibility into their real estate portfolio. The use of co-working space can provide flexibility for companies to accommodate fluctuation in space requirements.
Accounting rules have changed and rent payable under leases must now go on the balance sheet, whereas it appears that sourcing office space as a service does not count as a lease and therefore need not be on the balance sheet.
This means occupiers do not need to commit to a traditional three-year lease term. Instead, they are paying their rental as a service fee on a per desk or membership basis rather than per square metre. Co-working space operators are also providing tailor-made solutions with companies enjoying exclusive use of the space and not sharing it with others, making this a viable alternative to a traditional lease for large local and multinational companies.
As millennials will become the largest generation within the workforce in the future, CBRE foresees that companies are forced to re-think their workplace quality to make it capable of encouraging collaboration and innovation as well as promoting employee wellbeing. More companies will transform their offices into agile workplaces either doing it themselves or relying on a coworking space operator to provide the solution.
SOURCE: CBRE
PHOTO: Soimilk
