Koh Samui

Spanish tourist found after missing on Sunday night in Koh Samui mountains

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Missing Spanish tourist, 57 year old Luis Cabello Ortega, has been found on Koh Samui.

Island deputy police spokesman Pol. Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen says Luis, who was lost in the forest of Na Muang Mountain on Koh Samui, has been found safe and well by villagers who returned him to his hotel in Tambon Borput. Luis says he enjoyed the scenery and kept walking up the higher levels of the waterfall only to realise that he was lost.

Pol Col Kritsana reported that the Spaniard lost his way in the forests around Na Muang 2 Waterfall at around 7.50pm on Sunday night. He called police by phone on the Tourist Police hotline of 1155, but later lost communication. Police officers and rescue workers could only find his motorcycle in front of the entrance to the waterfall.

A search team was sent out but had to stop around 11.45 on Sunday night due to heavy rains. Luis is now resting at the hotel recovering from exhaustion, according to police.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

