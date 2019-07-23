Spanish tourist found after missing on Sunday night in Koh Samui mountains | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Spanish tourist found after missing on Sunday night in Koh Samui mountains
Missing Spanish tourist, 57 year old Luis Cabello Ortega, has been found on Koh Samui.
Island deputy police spokesman Pol. Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen says Luis, who was lost in the forest of Na Muang Mountain on Koh Samui, has been found safe and well by villagers who returned him to his hotel in Tambon Borput. Luis says he enjoyed the scenery and kept walking up the higher levels of the waterfall only to realise that he was lost.
Pol Col Kritsana reported that the Spaniard lost his way in the forests around Na Muang 2 Waterfall at around 7.50pm on Sunday night. He called police by phone on the Tourist Police hotline of 1155, but later lost communication. Police officers and rescue workers could only find his motorcycle in front of the entrance to the waterfall.
A search team was sent out but had to stop around 11.45 on Sunday night due to heavy rains. Luis is now resting at the hotel recovering from exhaustion, according to police.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Koh Samui
Spanish tourist remains missing in Koh Samui mountain trek
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A Spanish tourist remains missing after being lost on Na Muang Mountain 2 on Koh Samui.
Police and rescue workers spent over three hours searching for 57 year old Louise Cavelo Ortega yesterday afternoon but the search was suspended as night fell. Heavy rain and the dark made it almost impossible for police to proceed. The search resumed this morning.
Thai PBS reports that those involved in the search for the missing man include Samui’s tourist police, local administration officials, rescue workers and foreign volunteers. Mr. Ortega contacted tourist police through the national hotline to report he was lost in the forest.
Mr. Ortega left his rented white motorcycle at the visitor parking area at the start of his trek, which helped authorities to identify Ortega. His brother and friends tried to call him back, but he could no longer be contacted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Koh Samui
Weather warning for southern and eastern Thailand
Five day forecasts for Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui below
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning to alert people to approaching heavy rains and strong winds in the South.
The TMD predicts more rain from from today up to July 21 in the Southern and Eastern regions due to a tropical depression approaching westward from the Pacific, which is likely to gain strength and move through The Philippines into the northern South China Sea, and the strengthening southwest monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Outbreaks of heavy rain are also possible for those areas. People should be aware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and heavy water runoff.”
The warning says that waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to be 2-3 metres high and, in the Gulf, about 2 metres high. In storm areas, they will reach 3 metres.
The affected areas listed by the TMD are Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung in the South’s east coast, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast.
Phuket’s five day forecast
Pattaya’s five day forecast
Koh Samui’s five day forecast
Environment
Green Island – Thailand’s fully self-sufficient tropical paradise
For those wishing to escape the hectic life, spend a peaceful getaway in the embrace of Thai nature, and take lungfuls of pure air at a place unknown to most tourists, Pha Luai Island is an ideal destination.
With a population of only 180 households and situated in Surat Thani’s Ang Thong Islands Marine National Park, just a stone’s throw west from Samui Island, Pha Luai Island is officially recognised as Thailand’s first and only ‘Green Island’, which depends 100% on alternative energy sources.
By trekking around the island, a visitor will learn that every household’s facilities are powered by clean energy. Electricity generated at a solar farm is used for interior lighting, maintenance of water sources, development of the traffic system, building construction, and general upkeep and restoration of the island’s environment.
None of these achievements would have been possible without the locals’ awareness of the value of clean energy, which has improved their quality of life. The local islanders commit themselves to developing their birthplace into an ecotourism attraction and further modifying it into a future learning centre for energy efficiency promotion.
“The Seasons Episode 9: Green Island” is part of the 12 episode travel documentary series that reveals the untold stories of the unique way of life of the Thai people and the amazing scenery of natural attractions in different regions. There are four episodes for each of the three seasons that Thailand has in a year: rainy, cool and summer.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
Chiang Mai airport threatens to sue Grab car driver
Thai Government to focus on EEC projects to propel economy
Spanish tourist found after missing on Sunday night in Koh Samui mountains
Queen Mother, HM Queen Sirikit, recovering in Chulalongkorn Hospital Bangkok
International credit rating agency gives Thailand a BBB+ economic report card
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
A proposal for Greater Bangkok’s fourth airport
The price of opposition in Thailand
Economists predict Thai exports could fall 3.1% this year
Airbnb welcomes new Thai Tourism Minister support of ‘short term’ accommodation
Hua Hin Hospital sued for overcharging foreigners
Bangkok’s ‘Backpacker Central’ gets a makeover
Dongtan Beach speed bumps deter after hours racing in Jomtien
North-central Thailand’s Yom River in Phichit runs low
TMB – strong baht hits foreign investment funds
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Bangkok4 days ago
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
- Phuket3 days ago
Man stabbed by street vendor in Chalong
- Environment3 days ago
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand’s marijuana and massage-led tourism recovery
- Malaysia3 days ago
Mystery 90 kilogram load was added to cargo flight list on MH370
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s taxi and tuk tuk scams and annoyances