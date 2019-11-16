Police investigating fire at hotel in Silom, Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Police investigating fire at hotel in Silom, Bangkok
A fire that broke out at the Montien Hotel in Silom, Bangkok, is being investigated by police and forensic experts.
Thai Residents reports that the fire, which damaged several rooms on the sixth floor, started just before 1.00pm yesterday. It’s understood the sixth floor is currently being refurbished and had a lot of building materials on the floor.
The Montien Hotel is located in the heart of Bangkok’s major business and entertainment district, within easy walking distance of many offices, shops and nightspots. Just five minutes away is the nearest station of the Mass Transit System, which provides rapid access to other parts of the city.
Firemen battled the blaze for around 45 minutes before managing to extinguish it. Guests are evacuated. There were no reported casualties.
It’s understood this is the second fire at the hotel in less than a month, after a small fire broke out on the third floor last month.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
PHOTO: Bangkok Cheap Hotels
Phuket has scored the second position in the list of Asia’s Top 25 Destination in a Trip Advisor survey. The survey is done across the travel website’s million of users. Bali scored the #1 position in the extensive reader survey.
Three other destinations in Thailand made the Top 25 list – Bangkok at #11, Chiang Mai at #14 and Krabi at #18. Phuket also made it into the position of #6 most popular destination in the world for 2019.It was the only Thai destination to make it onto the Trip Advisor Top 25 World Destinations list for 2019.
About Phuket, Trip Advisor said…
“Phuket offers a rainbow spectrum of spectacular holiday sights from blue lagoons and pink sunsets to orange-robed monks. Three wheeled-Tuk Tuks, taxis, buses and long tailed boats transport visitors between these marvels. Phuket’s south coast offers its most popular beaches. The north is more tranquil. Koh Phi Phi, Phang Nga Bay and Patong Beach are popular spots. Diving, snorkelling, wind surfing and sailing are just a few active options. Inland, forested hills, mountains and cliffs wait to be explored.”
Apart from the three-wheeled tuk tuks, the survey’s comments painted Phuket fairly accurately (Phuket has small Diahatsu vans for its local version of tuk tuks). It conveyed the kaleidoscope of activities now available on the island and its position as a stepping-off point for many of the offshore attractions.
For Bangkok, the survey described the capital…
“Bangkok is full of exquisitely decorated Buddhist temples – as you go from one to the next you’ll be continually blown away by the craftsmanship and elaborate details. But if you’d rather seek enlightenment in a gourmet meal, or dance the night away, you’ll also enjoy Bangkok – the restaurant and nightclub scenes here are among the best in the world.”
Also in the Top ten list of Asia’s Top 25 destinations….
3. Siem Reap, Cambodia
4. Hanoi, Vietnam
5. Tokyo, Japan
6. Kathmandu, Nepal
7. Jaipur, India
8. Hong Kong, China
9. Seoul, South Korea
10. Goa, India
Read the full Asian destination list HERE.
London, UK, Paris, France and Rome, Italy were the top three destination in the Worlds Most Popular Destinations list for 2019.
Bangkok
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
PHOTO: patpongmuseum.com
Let’s start from the very beginning, a very good place to start. Where did Bangkok’s Patpong get its name?
It actually goes back to a Chinese immigrant named Luang Patpongpanich. He purchased the land when it was just a banana plantation (I can hear the Benny Hill theme already). During World War II, so the story goes, Patpongpanich’s son and heir, Udom, studied in the US, where he joined a newly secretive “Office of Strategic Services” which eventually became the CIA.
All this comes to light in the new Patpong Museum which has just opened. More than just a saucy jaunt through the history of ping-pong shows, the museum tracks the area’s much more fascinating contribution to the Vietnam War, the CIA’s covert war in Indochina and it’s value as a ‘relief’ to US soldiers fighting the communists in the 60s and 70s.
How did it evolve from these agricultural and covert beginnings to become one of the world’s most famous red light districts, before a lot of the ‘red’ moved to Soi Cowboy and the Nana Plaza?
The museum’s curator, is Michael Messner. He says he founded the space to document the area’s rich history, beyond the bar girls and bawdy entertainment. He says he’s included a lot of details no one realised contributed to the thriving business and tourist zone.
King Prajadhipok, Rama VII, bestowed an honorary title to Poon Pat, whose family moved from China in the 1880s. He becomes Luang Patpongpanich in 1930. Luang started ‘Siam Cement in 1921, his son attended training by the Office of Strategic Services at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1945, then the Patpongpanich family bought a banana plantation on the outskirts of Bangkok in 1946 for US$3,000. In the 1950s the Patpongpanich family build shophouses in the area and name it ‘Patpong’.
During the 1950s, at the height of the ‘Reds under the beds scare’ freaking out the Americans, Patpong became a front for several CIA operatives, supplying arms for various anti-communist groups. All this, and the locations where a lot of these shenanigans happened, are detailed in the museum.
And it wasn’t just the Americans that flocked to Patpong. Michael Messner recalls how one of the earliest, and most popular bars, was opened by a former Japanese soldier.
“Mizu’s Kitchen was opened by a Japanese ex-soldier who was part of the occupational force but he liked it here in Patpong so much that he wanted to stay.”
He wasn’t the only one that liked it. It was during the middle of the 1960s that a lot of US troops, weary from their tours of duty, came to Patpong for some R&R. Demand started the supply and the are became known for a place of relief and relaxation.
Other pioneering Patpong tenants during those years included the US Information Service library and “a CIA safe house” above the Madrid Bar where, in later years, retired CIA officials reportedly drank and met buddies. There’s plenty of sordid stories along the way, that all add to the colourful mythology of the famous area. But it wasn’t until the early 1970s that Patpong started attracting a wider tourist crowd.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
Curator Messner says… “I’d say today everybody knows Patpong.”
“But nobody really knows what Patpong is about. People associate it with a very narrow segment today, and it would be ‘Patpong ping-pong,’ something like this. And we’ll get to ping-pong, we’ll show that too, but there is so much more.”
The 300 metre museum covers just about every aspect of this fascinating corner of Bangkok, even the ping pong shows. A The silhouette of a woman has, between her thighs, an industrial-strength ping-pong training machine, which pumps out ping pong balls for museum visitors to catch.
Messner describes the exhibition as an interactive display.
“Here on Patpong, everybody wants to see the ping-pong show.”
The museum is a rich trip down a secret memory lane, revealing a lot about the Patpong area that few people know anything about.
Have a very quick timeline tour down Patpong’s history HERE.
But we’ve only scratched the surface. You really need to spend a few hours to open your eyes to a part of Bangkok’s history that reveal Patpong as a lot more than skin deep. And you might even get to catch a ping pong.
And David Bowie? He visited the area back in 1983, shot a video clip there, and ‘got lost’ for quite a while, so the story goes.
• Museum souvenirs are on sale, including ping pong balls
Bangkok
5 million baht vanishes from Samut Prakan bank account
PHOTO: Sanook
A well-known restauranteur in Samut Prakan, south east of Bangkok, 61 year old Ekkaphat, has filed a report with the Samut Prakan Police over a missing 5 million baht from his bank account.
Ekkaphat told police that he had previously deposited 5 million baht into a bank in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate. He went to update his bankbook and found the account had been closed and his 5 million baht was missing.
Shocked, Ekkaphat asked the bank where his money had gone and they informed him the money was transferred to a new account that was also in his name. After the transfer of the total funds, 2.5 million baht was withdrawn by someone who allegedly forged Ekkaphat’s signature.
Sanook report that, as of yesterday, Ekkaphat was at the Samut Paknam Hospital as a result of extreme stress, high blood pressure, and fainting spells. While Sanook were speaking to Ekkaphat, he received a phone call from a woman who claimed to be an employee of the bank in question. According to the report, she promised that the bank would take full responsibility for the incident. The woman also asked for permission to visit Ekkaphat.
Soon after, the bank representative arrived at the hospital with a fruit basket. She insisted that the bank HQ will take care of the problem but they needed to investigate if there was any money left in the account. After speaking to Ekkaphat alone, the woman left the ward and returned to her car without answering any questions to the waiting media.
The only statement made was that she had talked to Ekkaphat and an agreement was made.
Police say they have now issued a summons for the bank branch manager and employees but have yet to receive a full report and transaction dates from the bank.
“All of Ekkaphat’s accounts have been frozen to track down all movements and to find out all who are connected to the case.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Police investigating fire at hotel in Silom, Bangkok
Chonburi man high on drugs stabs friend to death with a sword
Deputy PM claims US tech giants eager to invest in Thailand
Bank of Thailand scammers arrested
“Does Thailand plan to continue swinging between military coups and civilian rule?” Thanathorn
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
Now paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos are banned, what do farmers use?
Facebook hackers steal 34 million baht in online scam
Thai PM will sit down with rebel members of coalition
Thai Airways’ losses reach 11 billion baht this year
85 year old Swiss man drowns off Mai Khao Beach, Phuket
American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital
Man arrested over armed robberies in Bang Lamung
5 million baht vanishes from Samut Prakan bank account
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Bangkok9 hours ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Crime3 days ago
Three die following court shooting in Chanthaburi, two more injured
- Expats2 days ago
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
- Hong Kong2 days ago
Hong Kong’s stocks drop amongst jittery sentiment and continued violence
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama
- Hong Kong3 days ago
Protestor shot, man burns in Hong Kong unrest
- Entertainment3 days ago
Utopia Music Festival: Dare to Dream!
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s beaches now more expensive than European resorts – report