Chonburi man high on drugs stabs friend to death with a sword | The Thaiger

Chonburi man high on drugs stabs friend to death with a sword
A man has been arrested in Chonburi province for allegedly stabbing his friend to death while drunk and high on drugs.
The Pattaya News reports that the 21 year old man, named as Paitoon Kaewsanot, was hallucinating at the time of his arrest and so intoxicated he could hardly talk, and was unable to cooperate with police.
He eventually claimed he’d accepted an invitation from the victim, 27 year old Eakkachai Kampanon, to join him for a drink at his home earlier that morning.
While drinking, an argument developed in which Eakkachai threatened to kill Paitoon and his family, causing Paitoon to stab him to death with a sword.
Police and emergency personnel were notified around 5.30am and arrived at the scene to find Eakkachai’s body covered in blood and a blood-stained sword nearby.
Paitoon was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first degree murder.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bank of Thailand scammers arrested
“If it appears too good to be true, it probably is.”
Ten individuals are now in custody, after being arrested, accused of scamming investors by claiming to be from the Bank of Thailand and persuading them to invest in a fake foreign currency transfer business.
The Nation reports that victims were each invited to invest 1,000 baht in the business and told they would receive up to a million baht in return (1,000 x return mmmm??!!). The scammers used the BOT logo and forged the Bank governor’s signature on documents used in the scam.
The Bank of Thailand is also issuing a warning about another scam last June, in which it cautioned the public about fraudsters getting in touch by phone, email or via the Line application, claiming to represent the BOT and advising victims of an issue with their bank account. The caller would then ask for a small payment to have the issue fixed.
The arrest of ten individuals was announced yesterday by the Assistant Governor of the BOT’s legal group. It’s reported that both scams were being run by the same group.
SOURCE: The Nation
Facebook hackers steal 34 million baht in online scam
PHOTO: INN News
“…never set your password with your phone number or personal information that is easy to hack.”
Thais Wuttiwat Chuenmanoh and Chawan Kornraknugpai have now been arrested after many victims filed complaints that the pair had been stealing their identities. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s Puttaphong Punnagun, and Police Colonel Ek Siriwat from the Technology Crime Suppression Division made the announcement yesterday.
They reported that the suspects created fake Facebook accounts and advertise jobs online. When a victim contacts them to apply for a job the suspects will ask them for personal information such as their ID card and phone number. The information is then used to open E-wallets and to hack the victims’ Facebook accounts. The suspects pretended to be the victim by sending messages asking to borrow money from their online friends. They said that a lot of people will choose passwords for online accounts that are easy to remember, and easy to hack.
The money is then transferred to the E-wallet, the wallet info is then sent to Chawan. He would then create a code for the money accessible online to whoever has access to the codes. Chawan sells the codes to gamer groups and websites with e-wallet buyers. Chawan makes 10% of the sales.
Police report that the suspects have been conducting the scam since 2016 and stolen around 34 million baht.
In making the announcements, Police want to warn people to never send personal information to others online, even if it’s for a job application.
“Many hackers prey on the innocence of others, in this case, they prey on people in need of a job. If it is required, make sure to scan your ID card with your signature on the copy stating the specific position in the job application”.
“More important advice is to never set your password with your phone number or personal information that is easy to hack, a mix of numbers and capital letters is always safer.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital
PHOTO: Bart Helmus and his Thai wife during an earlier police questioning session in Pattaya
39 year old American Bart Allen Helmus has finally been taken off life support at the Sa Kaeo hospital at 6pm last night. He had been reported to be ‘braindead’ by police sources since his admission to hospital a week ago.
After having been declared braindead by numerous unconfirmed police reports, and having his other major organs being kept alive since a dramatic showdown with police in Sa Kaeo in which he shot himself in the head, Mr Helmus’ condition has deteriorated.
You can read more about the circumstances leading up to Mr Helmus’ shooting himself in a sugar cane plantation near the Cambodian border HERE.
There had been confusion in the Thai media over his death and condition since the shooting, but multiple Thai police officials confirmed he was ‘alive’ but declared braindead by attending doctors. His vital organs had been kept alive on life support and the US embassy had been involved with the situation since he shot himself in a short stand-off with police last Friday.
No official statement has been issued other than saying that Mr Helmus’ organs had stopped responding to treatment.
It wasn’t clear if he was removed from life support before his organs “stopped responding”.
SOURCE: 77kaoded
