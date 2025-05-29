Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

Crackdown intensifies citywide push against sex work and human trafficking networks

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
95 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Lumpini Police Station

Fifteen women from four different nationalities were detained on suspicion of engaging in prostitution following a police raid in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok’s Klong Toey district late at night.

The operation, conducted around 10.30pm yesterday, May 28, involved officers from Lumpini Police Station, Immigration Division 1, and Metropolitan Police Division 5. The raid focused on addressing prostitution and human trafficking activities on Sukhumvit Soi 4, also known as Soi Nana.

Among those arrested were nine Vietnamese, four Tanzanians, one Kenyan, and one Thai woman. They faced initial charges of causing a public nuisance, as stated by Police Major General Witthawat Shinkham, head of Metropolitan Police Division 5.

The detained women were informed of their rights before being transported to Lumpini Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Related Articles

Soi Nana, known for its vibrant nightlife, is a popular area in Bangkok with numerous bars and eateries.

Police have raised concerns that both Thai and foreign women, as well as transgender individuals, may be involved in providing sex services and violating immigration laws in the vicinity, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a late-night sting operation in Phuket, a young Russian woman was arrested on suspicion of selling sex at a luxury villa, as Thai police intensify efforts to crack down on crimes impacting the tourism sector.

Tourist Police reported that the 25 year old, whose name has not been disclosed, was taken into custody around midnight on May 20, at a private villa in Cherng Talay. According to officials, the arrest was part of a targeted campaign to root out criminal activities involving foreign nationals.

Police said the woman was caught in the act during the sting, with evidence seized at the scene, including cash used in the operation and several condoms allegedly in her possession.

A police spokesperson stated that this arrest is part of a broader effort to uphold Thailand’s reputation as a safe and secure destination for tourists.

