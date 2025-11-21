Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy

Miss Mexico was crowned the new Miss Universe after a dramatic final held in Bangkok, following weeks of controversy and heated exchanges.

After a drama-filled competition, Mexico’s Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 during the coronation show at Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi today, November 21.

She beat 119 contestants, including favourites from the Philippines, Venezuela and Thailand, to claim the most coveted crown in pageantry.

Wearing a striking red cheongsam-inspired gown with a flowing cape, Bosch received the crown from last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig. She becomes the fourth Mexican to win the Miss Universe title, following Andrea Meza, who was also on this year’s judging panel.

Thai contestant Praveenar Singh took first runner-up, while Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali was named second runner-up. The Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and Côte d’Ivoire’s Olivia Yace rounded out the Top 5.

The 25 year old Miss Mexico hails from Santiago de Teapa in Tabasco. Bosch studied Fashion and Apparel Design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico and continued her studies in Milan and Vermont. During the pageant, she spoke candidly about her struggles with dyslexia and ADHD, turning her experience into a platform to advocate for neurodiversity.

In the Top 5 interview, Bosch was asked about “the challenges of being a woman in 2025,” to which she responded that she would use her voice to serve others and promote positive change, reported Inquirer.net and The Latin Times.

Her win follows weeks of controversy surrounding the event. Just days before the final, two jury members, Omar Harfouch and Claude Makelele, stepped down. Harfouch cited “irregularities,” while Makelele blamed “unforeseen personal reasons.”

Earlier in the competition, Bosch clashed with Thai host country director Nawat Itsaragrisil during a pre-pageant event. The incident, captured on livestream, saw Bosch publicly berated for allegedly missing a promotional shoot. Nawat reportedly called her “dumb” before security escorted her out. Several contestants walked out in protest.

Raúl Rocha Cantú, Mexican businessman and president of the Miss Universe Organisation, later condemned the altercation as “humiliation and abuse,” vowing immediate action.

This year marked the fourth time Thailand has hosted the Miss Universe pageant. The next competition will be held in Puerto Rico in 2026.