Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok ranked 17 in Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: May 21, 2026, 2:20 PM
358 3 minutes read
Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok ranked 17 in Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent | Thaiger

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok has been named the #17 Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent, marking the second consecutive year the property has been recognised on the annual list.

Cvent’s Top Meeting Hotels list highlights properties that deliver strong group experiences through event planner collaboration, service standards and tailored event offerings. Rankings are determined based on sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, a venue-sourcing platform used by event professionals.

The hotel said the recognition follows a comprehensive transformation of its 2,800 square metres of event space, strengthening its position as a destination for meetings, conferences and corporate events in Thailand.

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok ranked 17 in Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent | News by Thaiger

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok said its facilities include the 985-square metre Royal Orchid Sheraton Ballroom, which can host up to 1,150 guests, and features a 22-metre-long LED screen, described as the widest 8K LED screen in Bangkok. For smaller events, the hotel said its 493-square metre Riverside Ballroom can accommodate up to 320 guests or be divided into multiple sections depending on event needs.

Kristian Petersen, general manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok, stated…

“Being recognised as a Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honour and a meaningful reflection of our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional meeting and events experiences.

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“At Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok, we continue to evolve our event offerings through versatile riverside venues, seamless planner collaboration, and thoughtful service tailored to the evolving needs of today’s meeting planners, corporate clients, and incentive groups. This recognition reinforces our position as one of Bangkok’s leading destinations for meetings and events, where panoramic river views, intuitive event spaces, and warm hospitality come together to create memorable experiences.”

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok ranked 17 in Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent | News by Thaiger

Graham Pope, Cvent vice president, Hospitality Cloud, said the rankings reflect performance in attracting and converting group business.

“Achieving a spot on the Cvent Top Meeting Hotels list is a prestigious honour that highlights a hotel’s ability to engage planners and deliver superior group and corporate event experiences. “In today’s highly competitive, often uncertain environment, it’s critical that hotels attract high-margin group business by prioritising RFP responses and putting the planner first.

“Attendee expectations are higher than ever, and resource-constrained event organisers want to collaborate with hotels and venues that understand exactly what they need to bring their vision to life. The properties recognised this year have set a high standard for excellence. Congratulations to Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok on this outstanding accomplishment.”

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok ranked 17 in Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent | News by Thaiger

Bharet Malhotra, Cvent executive vice president, said the rankings are based on planner demand and sourcing trends.

“The Cvent Top Lists have become an essential resource for the global meetings and events industry — giving event planners a trusted, data-driven view of the destinations, hotels, venues, and suppliers best equipped to bring their events to life.

“With more than $20 billion in group business sourced through Cvent’s platforms in 2025, these rankings reflect real market demand and planner sourcing trends. They allow our venue and destination partners to celebrate their success and understand where they stand in an increasingly competitive landscape. Congratulations to Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok on this well-deserved recognition.”

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok ranked 17 in Top Meeting Hotel in Asia Pacific by Cvent | News by Thaiger

Cvent said the Top Lists are among the most closely watched rankings in the meetings and events sector, with nearly 160,000 event professionals using Cvent to source venues and manage events globally. The 2026 rankings are based on more than US$20 billion in group business sourced through Cvent’s platforms in 2025, reflecting planner demand rather than self-reported data.

The full 2026 Cvent Top Lists are available on their website.

Hotel information

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok 2 Charoen Krung Road Soi 30 (Captain Bush Lane), Siphya, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Tel: +66 2 266 0123

Fax: +66 2 266 9211

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: May 21, 2026, 2:20 PM
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