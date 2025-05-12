Manhunt in Bangkok for suspect in fatal shooting of gym owner

Manhunt intensifies as motive behind cold-blooded killing remains unclear

Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
Manhunt in Bangkok for suspect in fatal shooting of gym owner
A 23 year old man from Myanmar is being pursued by police following the fatal shooting of a 70 year old fitness centre owner in Bangkok.

The incident occurred after the suspect allegedly seized the victim’s firearm. The suspect then fled in the victim’s car towards Rangsit, prompting an intensive manhunt by law enforcement.

The incident came to light on May 11 when Police Colonel Wichit Thirakajornwong and other officials met at the Phasi Charoen district Police Station to discuss the case. The suspect, identified as Sai Haan, reportedly entered the residence of Yuttharot, the 70 year old victim, before allegedly stealing a .38 calibre revolver, a mobile phone, and the victim’s car.

Sai Haan, who is not familiar with driving or local routes, reportedly drove through Baan Khaek intersection and collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist gave chase, during which the suspect collided with two more motorcycles in the Chana Songkhram district, leading to the car’s front licence plate detaching. The investigation team is reviewing surveillance footage as they close in on the suspect’s location.

Phuang, an 18 year old who is five months pregnant and Sai Haan’s girlfriend, is currently detained for entering Thailand illegally. She recounted working for Yuttharot since April 28, caring for his 90 year old mother.

She explained that Sai Haan had visited her once and borrowed money for alcohol, noting his history of abuse when intoxicated. Although initially considered for employment, Yuttharot ultimately declined to hire him after learning of his behaviour.

Fatal shooting

On the night of the incident, Sai Haan allegedly called Phuang, threatening to harm her. Upon his arrival, he climbed the fence and tried to enter the home.

Yuttharot confronted him with a firearm, resulting in a struggle during which Yuttharot was fatally shot. Sai Haan then fled with the stolen items and the victim’s Honda CR-V.

Meanwhile, at Siriraj Hospital’s forensic department, Yuttharot’s relatives have requested to hold his body temporarily. They plan to conduct funeral rites at a yet-to-be-determined temple in the Charoen Nakhon area, following the deceased’s will for a simple ceremony without extensive Buddhist chanting.

The family has expressed their desire for the police to apprehend Sai Haan swiftly, citing safety concerns due to the presence of an elderly, bedridden relative in the home, reported KhaoSod.

Discussions are ongoing among family members regarding media engagement, as they are deeply affected by the tragedy and request understanding from the press regarding their loss.

