Last night’s Bangkok furniture factory fire rages on

A fire erupted at a furniture factory on Chalong Krung Road in Bangkok last night, May 11, raising concerns about the potential collapse of the building. The blaze originated in the basement before spreading to several nearby communities with intense heat and significant smoke.

The incident occurred at a furniture factory located in a two-storey structure with a basement used for storage purposes.

Firefighters and rescue personnel from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation attempted to extinguish the fire in the basement but were hindered by dense smoke and high temperatures. Special equipment and oxygen masks were necessary for their efforts.

Bangkok’s Governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, assigned Surachit Phongsingwittaya, Chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, and Tharapong Phetkong, Director of Lat Krabang district office, to coordinate the response and establish a command centre at a nearby school.

As of the time of reporting, initial damage assessments remain incomplete. Post-fire, the Lat Krabang command centre, in collaboration with Chalong Krung Police Station, plans to interview involved parties and investigate the cause of the fire, as well as assess property damage.

Surachit mentioned that substantial smoke necessitated the use of foam and water for control. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, as it coincided with a holiday.

The factory housed ready-to-export furniture and production materials such as plywood, pallets, and plastic pellets, which likely fueled the fire. Surachit noted that reports from firefighters confirmed the fire started on the lower level, but access was restricted by heat and smoke.

The Bangkok Administration provided air-pushing devices and remote-controlled fire trucks, including the LUF 60, to assist with the incident. Rainfall later helped dissipate the smoke.

This morning, the blaze was brought under control by firefighters, although efforts are still underway to fully extinguish the factory. Surachit indicated that prolonged fire exposure and accumulated heat increase the risk of building collapse.

Reports indicated that residents from several nearby communities were in danger of smoke from burning plastics affecting their homes, reported KhaoSod.