SRT investigates train accident after barrier error injures young woman

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has expressed regret over a severe accident involving a train and a young woman, which occurred after a railway crossing barrier was prematurely opened. The incident prompted the SRT to launch an investigation and dispatch officials to visit the injured party.

The accident took place at a railway crossing in Soi Keerinakorn, Moo 7, Huai Kapi subdistrict, Mueang district, Chon Buri province. The CCTV footage revealed that after one train had passed, the barrier was lifted, coinciding with the approach of a second train. As a result, 20 year old Sunisa (surname withheld), riding a motorcycle, sustained serious injuries.

The SRT expressed condolences regarding the collision involving freight train number 553, which was travelling from Map Ta Phut to Buayai Junction. The collision occurred at the barrier between Bang Phra and Chon Buri stations, specifically at kilometre 111+685, leading to injuries to two people.

After the incident on May 9, the Tri Khunatham Foundation transported the injured to Chon Buri Hospital. Veerith Amrapal, the Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, ordered an immediate formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the causes of the accident. He assured that the SRT will provide full support to the injured and their families.

“I express my deepest sympathies for the incident and assure that the SRT will thoroughly investigate the facts and ensure full care for the injured. Additionally, this afternoon (May 11), officials have been assigned to visit the injured in Chon Buri Hospital to closely monitor their condition,” Veerith stated.

Simultaneously, the SRT is gathering data from CCTV at the crossing point, alert system records, and train operator information to conduct a detailed investigation. All data will be evaluated impartially to facilitate long-term solutions to the issue.

Ensuring public safety remains the top priority for the SRT, which aims to use this incident to enhance future accident prevention measures. The SRT also expressed gratitude to all the emergency services for their prompt initial response, reported KhaoSod.