Fire at Bangkok factory causes toxic air pollution and evacuation

A fire broke out at a factory in the capital containing 300 tonnes of plastic pellets, resulting in air pollution and chemical emissions. Residents within a 300-metre radius were evacuated, with recommendations to avoid using air conditioning and instead use fans for ventilation.

At 1.30pm yesterday, May 12, at the incident command centre located at Lam Pa Ong School, Doctor Wantanee Wattana, the permanent secretary for Bangkok, provided an update on the fire at a factory on Chalong Krung 55 in Lat Krabang, Bangkok. Doctor Wantanee stated that the factory owner has provided some information to officials.

Inside the warehouse, approximately 300 tonnes of plastic pellets were found, nearly all of which have been burnt. Upon inspection, small flames remain under the third building.

Officials are using heavy machinery to break through the left wall of the factory, allowing firefighters to use hoses to extinguish the remaining fire. The situation is expected to be under control soon, before any rain falls, which could worsen the spread of toxins around the factory.

The legality of the factory’s licence is still under investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the owner is a Thai national, and the individual who presented themselves to the official is also Thai.

Air quality checks revealed PM2.5 levels exceed safety standards, with large plumes of black smoke containing toxins such as carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and others. These toxins are expected to spread within a 300-metre radius and could linger in the air for three to seven days, posing health risks to the public.

Consequently, residents were evacuated, and four shelters were closed, with evacuees relocated to Wat Sutthaphot and Wat Plook Sattha School, approximately 7 kilometres away from the incident site.

Residents were advised to avoid using air conditioning but to use fans for ventilation and to remain indoors. If necessary to go outside, it is recommended to wear N95 masks to protect against PM2.5 particles.

Exposure to the pollutants may cause symptoms such as dizziness, eye irritation, or skin discomfort, which can be alleviated with soap and clean water, reported KhaoSod.