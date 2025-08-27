Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

A landslide in Pang Ung village, Chiang Mai province, has destroyed five homes, resulting in one fatality. Over 10 people were injured, and one person remains missing. The incident occurred at 2.50am today, August 27, with emergency services promptly responding to the scene.

Dusit Pongsapipat, head of the Chiang Mai provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, confirmed the landslide struck Pang Ung village in Mae Suk subdistrict, Mae Chaem district. The landslide caused significant damage to at least five homes.

Ten people sustained injuries and were taken to Khun Yuam Hospital and Mae Chaem Hospital for treatment. Sadly, one person lost their life, and another is still unaccounted for.

Local officials, including district officers from Mae Chaem, community leaders, and representatives from the Mae Suk subdistrict administrative organisation, along with a local foundation, have been actively involved in the rescue and relief efforts. The teams are working tirelessly to provide assistance and ensure the safety of residents in the affected area, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather alert for August 27, warning of heavy rainfall across 39 provinces, including Bangkok, with up to 80% of areas expected to be affected. Officials urged the public to remain alert to the risks of flash floods and forest run-offs.

The conditions stem from a monsoon trough extending from Myanmar into a low-pressure system over northern Thailand, combined with moderate southwest monsoon winds over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. These factors are expected to bring strong winds and high waves.

In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves could reach about two metres, rising above that in thunderstorm zones. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are predicted at 1 to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid navigating through hazardous conditions.