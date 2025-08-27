Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

Rescue teams race to locate missing as villagers count heavy losses

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
74 1 minute read
Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A landslide in Pang Ung village, Chiang Mai province, has destroyed five homes, resulting in one fatality. Over 10 people were injured, and one person remains missing. The incident occurred at 2.50am today, August 27, with emergency services promptly responding to the scene.

Dusit Pongsapipat, head of the Chiang Mai provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, confirmed the landslide struck Pang Ung village in Mae Suk subdistrict, Mae Chaem district. The landslide caused significant damage to at least five homes.

Ten people sustained injuries and were taken to Khun Yuam Hospital and Mae Chaem Hospital for treatment. Sadly, one person lost their life, and another is still unaccounted for.

Landslide in Chiang Mai's Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Local officials, including district officers from Mae Chaem, community leaders, and representatives from the Mae Suk subdistrict administrative organisation, along with a local foundation, have been actively involved in the rescue and relief efforts. The teams are working tirelessly to provide assistance and ensure the safety of residents in the affected area, reported KhaoSod.

Landslide in Chiang Mai's Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | News by Thaiger

In similar news, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather alert for August 27, warning of heavy rainfall across 39 provinces, including Bangkok, with up to 80% of areas expected to be affected. Officials urged the public to remain alert to the risks of flash floods and forest run-offs.

The conditions stem from a monsoon trough extending from Myanmar into a low-pressure system over northern Thailand, combined with moderate southwest monsoon winds over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. These factors are expected to bring strong winds and high waves.

Related Articles

In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves could reach about two metres, rising above that in thunderstorm zones. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are predicted at 1 to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid navigating through hazardous conditions.

Latest Thailand News
Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured

12 minutes ago
Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges | Thaiger Bangkok News

Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges

30 minutes ago
Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards

31 minutes ago
Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir

42 minutes ago
Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand | Thaiger Events

Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand

50 minutes ago
Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot

57 minutes ago
Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket

1 hour ago
Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes

1 hour ago
Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown

1 hour ago
Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt

2 hours ago
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

2 hours ago
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

2 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life

2 hours ago
Landslide in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

3 hours ago
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

3 hours ago
Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

3 hours ago
Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner | Thaiger Thailand News

Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner

18 hours ago
Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

18 hours ago
Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan

19 hours ago
The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang | Thaiger Thailand Travel

The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang

19 hours ago
Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash

19 hours ago
Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis

20 hours ago
Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok

20 hours ago
Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers | Thaiger Thailand News

Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x