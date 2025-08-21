Paetongtarn’s fate fast-tracked in leaked clip scandal

Court to deliver verdict on August 29 as pressure mounts over ethics claims

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
67 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

The political heat just got hotter for suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as Thailand’s top court fast-tracks her potential disqualification over a controversial leaked audio clip.

At 10.30am today, August 21, the Constitutional Court began hearing witness testimony in a case brought by 36 senators who claim the prime minister violated ethical standards in a private conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The senators argue that Paetongtarn, who also serves as culture minister, breached integrity rules and disrespected ethical norms. The case centres on allegations stemming from a leaked recording that critics claim could impact national security and foreign policy.

In a move that caught many off guard, the court concluded its witness hearings by early afternoon. Constitutional Court president Nakharin Mektrairat announced the early wrap-up after hearing from only two witnesses: Paetongtarn herself and National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad.

Nakharin added that no attendee may disclose the session’s contents or twist facts in a way that could mislead the public.

“The proceedings have been fully recorded using both audio and video equipment.”

Judges now have just one day to prepare their individual legal opinions, a shift aimed at ensuring what the court called a “thorough and comprehensive” decision.

Closing statements from both parties are now due by Monday, August 25, two days earlier than initially scheduled. Anyone who misses the deadline will forfeit their right to submit.

Despite the accelerated timeline, the court confirmed that oral arguments, judicial voting, and the final verdict will still take place next Friday, August 29.

The high-profile nature of the case drew significant attention, but both sides exited the courtroom silently. Paetongtarn, flanked by family members, left without comment. She briefly paused to pay respects to a royal portrait in the court lobby before departing by car, The Nation reported.

This case marks a critical moment for the 39 year old Pheu Thai leader, who has faced mounting scrutiny since taking office. With her leadership hanging in the balance, all eyes are now on the Constitutional Court as the countdown to judgment day begins.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
