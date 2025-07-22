Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is revving up its clean transport game with the launch of five new electric shuttle routes under its BMA Feeder initiative, starting August 1.

The move aims to slash traffic congestion and air pollution while helping commuters connect more easily to the city’s rail network.

“This expansion is a key step in improving first- and last-mile connectivity for Bangkok residents,” said BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala yesterday, July 21.

The programme, which began in December 2024 with two pilot routes, currently operates between Wat Purawas and Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge on weekdays (6am–8pm), and Thonburi Market to MRT Lak Song daily (6am–8pm).

Now, the EV bus network is expanding with five new routes:

These routes are designed to connect key communities with major rail stations, making it easier for commuters to ditch their cars and hop onto public transport. The emphasis on short-distance access to the BTS, MRT, and Airport Rail Link is expected to reduce bottlenecks during peak hours.

BMA says the use of electric vehicles not only helps reduce dependence on private cars but also supports Bangkok’s wider sustainability push, reported Bangkok Post.

By going electric, the city is aiming to cut emissions and enhance urban livability — one stop at a time.

“This is about more than just convenience,” Aekvarunyoo said. “It’s a long-term vision for a cleaner, more connected Bangkok.”

In a related development, Bangkok’s ageing diesel buses are being retired as the city embraces a major electric overhaul. The Cabinet has approved a 15.35 billion baht plan to lease electric buses over seven years, marking a clean break from outdated natural gas vehicles.

Proposed by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), the new initiative replaces a 2012 plan to procure 3,183 NGV buses for 13.2 billion baht.

The shift to electric is part of a broader effort to modernise Bangkok’s public transport system, reduce emissions, and improve air quality across the capital, while offering commuters a quieter and more efficient ride.