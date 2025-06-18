Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up

Bangkok’s battered diesel buses are finally getting the boot and they’re being replaced with shiny electric ones in a mega-billion baht revamp.

The Cabinet has greenlit a 15.35 billion baht plan to lease electric buses for Bangkok under a new seven-year scheme pitched by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA).

Instead of sticking with outdated natural gas-powered vehicles, the capital is going electric. The move scraps a 2012 decision to procure 3,183 NGV buses for 13.2 billion baht, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak.

“This new plan reflects a shift toward clean energy and long-term sustainability for public transport in Bangkok.”

According to the breakdown, 10.1 billion baht will be spent on leasing the EV buses, 3.2 billion baht on maintenance, and another 967 million baht on charging stations.

The first injection of 368.4 million baht will come from the current fiscal year’s budget, with the rest staggered between 2026 and 2031.

The BMTA hopes to replace 1,520 ageing diesel buses with an eco-friendly fleet as part of its push for cleaner, greener commuting.

But the deal isn’t just about saving the planet. It’s also a moneymaker. BMTA estimates the EV bus programme will rake in 52.65 billion baht in revenue over seven years, mostly from fares and advertising.

Expected profit? A cool 19.85 billion baht.

The city’s long-suffering commuters may finally see some relief from the smoke-belching, breakdown-prone buses that have clogged Bangkok’s streets for decades. Officials are banking on smoother rides, better air quality and a fresh image for public transport, reported Bangkok Post.

No word yet on when the electric buses will hit the roads, but the approval marks a major leap for Bangkok’s public transit plans.

Whether the figures hold up, and whether commuters will see real improvement, remains to be seen. But for now, the capital is making a bold, electric bet.

