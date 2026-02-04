ICONSIAM hosts an exclusive evening welcoming LACMA Executives

ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, steadfast in its mission to become a global hub for artistic collaboration and cultural exchange, recently had the distinct honour of hosting an exclusive dinner reception.

The event welcomed Michael Govan, CEO and Director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), one of the world’s most influential museums and art institutions, along with his esteemed delegation, during their official visit to Thailand.

The evening was graciously hosted by Chayapa Chutrakul, Global Brand Ambassador of LACMA and Executive Director of The Bureau of Wonders, alongside Kulapat Yantrasast, Founder and Creative Director of WHY Architecture, and Jay Spencer, Advisor, Institutional Partnerships & Strategy of Siam Piwat Group, together with ICONSIAM’s executive team.

The event welcomed over 40 distinguished guests, including National Artists and prominent Thai artists across diverse disciplines. The gathering provided a rare and meaningful platform for artistic exchange and relationship-building within the contemporary art community.

The event took place at Blue by Alain Ducasse, the one-Michelin-starred restaurant located on the 1st floor of ICONSIAM.

Meticulously curated by Blue by Alain Ducasse, the evening was a seamless fusion of culinary excellence, artistic ambience, and warm Thai hospitality.

Set against the breathtaking scenery of the Chao Phraya River, the dinner welcomed an exceptional mix of National Artists, emerging contemporary artists, and key figures from the art world. Guests engaged in intimate and open exchanges of ideas, perspectives, and experiences with the LACMA team, fostering genuine cultural dialogue.

One of the most memorable moments of the night was the conversation between Professor Emeritus Preecha Thaothong, a towering figure in Thai fine arts and National Artist (Visual Arts – Painting, 2009), and Michael Govan, CEO and Director of LACMA, an encounter that powerfully illustrated the ability of art to transcend generations, cultures, and borders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chayapa Chutrakul, Global Brand Ambassador of LACMA and Executive Director of The Bureau of Wonders, remarked…

“We believe that art is the most universal and powerful language for connecting people from diverse cultures. Welcoming the LACMA team to ICONSIAM is not merely an exchange of artistic perspectives, but the beginning of a meaningful dialogue; one that holds the potential to grow into impactful global collaborations in the future.”

Throughout the evening, the conversations were filled with inspiration, reflecting how art and creativity can profoundly shape a cultural future that unites the world. ICONSIAM’s role in hosting the LACMA team further reinforces its vision to support and promote art and culture in all dimensions, driving Thailand forward in its journey to become a radiant Art Hub of Asia on the world stage.

ICONSIAM, therefore, stands not only as a world-class landmark but as a true World-Class Global Art Destination which is open to international artistic collaboration, championing Thailand’s role as a leading centre of arts and culture in Asia, and serving as a sustainable creative platform that connects the world for generations to come.

Press Release