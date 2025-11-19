Police clarify viral bribe video is from 2019, officer dismissed

November 19, 2025
Police clarify viral bribe video is from 2019, officer dismissed
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านเปา

The Metropolitan Police Bureau clarified that the viral video showing a police officer demanding a bribe at the Morchit Bus Terminal in Bangkok was old footage from 2019, and the officer in question had already been dismissed from duty.

Recently, former Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, accused more than 200 police officers of involvement in bribery, call centre scams, and online gambling operations.

During part of his interview with the media, Big Joke stated that he regarded the RTP as the largest criminal organisation in the country.

Following the accusation, several police stations across Thailand responded by gathering officers in front of their stations to publicly recite a new oath…

“We serve the public as police, not as members of a criminal organisation.”

Police defend themselves after accusation by Big Joke
Photo via Facebook/ งานจราจร สน.มีนบุรี

The movement triggered widespread discussion among netizens regarding alleged illegal operations, bribery and corruption within the police force. During the discussions, a video of a corrupt police officer began circulating and quickly went viral.

The footage showed a traffic police officer ordering a motorist to pay him 100 baht for parking at the Morchit Bus Terminal. The driver insisted that he had already spoken with the officer’s superior, who confirmed that parking at the terminal was free.

However, the officer continued to demand payment, claiming that it was a long-standing tradition followed by all motorists.

The timing of the resurfaced video, paired with Surachate’s remarks and as officers across the country were reciting the public oath, triggered widespread discussion on social media.

Viral vide oof corrupt police
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านเปา

Today, November 19, the Metropolitan Police Bureau stepped in to address misconceptions, stating that the viral video currently circulating on social media was dated from 2019. The officer involved was identified as Police Lieutenant Manat Piamnate.

Manat was removed from service after his misconduct came to light and was already reprimanded for his actions.

The Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Siam Boonsom, stated that he recently chaired a meeting and stressed to all officers the importance of performing their duties according to the law and serving the public fairly.

