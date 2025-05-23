Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools

In a push for sustainability, the brand donates recycled desk sets, part of a four-year-long effort

Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd. marks its 60th anniversary by reinforcing its long-standing commitment to social responsibility. As part of its anniversary initiative, the company is delivering Learning Promotion Desk Sets, crafted from used plastic waste, delivered to Border Patrol Police Schools across the country.

Under the concept of Creating New Value from Plastic Waste, the project aims to promote environmental awareness and support education for Thai youth.

Akira Nishimaki, Chairman of Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., shared Kao’s plans to provide recycled furniture to all 222 Border Patrol Police Schools within four years, beginning with the delivery to 60 schools nationwide this year.

“This project stems from Kao’s sincere intention to give back to society in celebration of our 60th anniversary, under the theme Kao for Hygiene and Smiles of Thai People.

“We are donating ‘Learning Promotion Desk Sets, which are upcycled from used plastic, to Border Patrol Police Schools to be used as communal furniture in school libraries.

“This initiative is not only about providing educational furniture, but it’s an extension of the circular economy concept. We hope these upcycled desks will spark awareness of the value of used plastic and inspire behavioural change, starting with proper waste separation.

“Ultimately, we aim for this to be the beginning of a meaningful transformation for children. Kao is committed to delivering these desk sets to all 222 Border Patrol Police Schools across the country.”

Creative recycling for sustainable learning

Kao Industrial continues to drive its sustainability mission with the development of Learning Promotion Desk Sets, creative educational furniture made from recycled materials, designed to foster environmental awareness and learning among Thai youth.

Each desk is composed of several upcycled components:

  • The main structure is made from composite wood, a mix of recycled plastic and wood scraps, ensuring durability.
  • The tabletop is made from used plastic bottle caps, topped with a clear acrylic sheet, allowing teachers to insert and change educational content as needed.
  • The set includes four seat cushions made from upcycled fabric woven from used PET bottles. (Each desk, measuring 1×1 metres and 30cm in height, reuses approximately 1,600 plastic bottles.)

Kao Thailand

This initiative is the result of a collaborative effort between Kao Thailand and PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC), a leading chemical business that champions recycling and upcycling as part of its commitment to sustainable development.

With a shared goal of promoting education and environmental responsibility, the partners co-created this innovative desk set specifically for use in school libraries.

In addition to the eco-friendly materials, the clear acrylic surface of the desk adds a functional highlight, allowing for flexible lesson display and modern classroom interaction. The desk also features inspirational artwork from young Thai students who won the Kao International Environment Painting Contest, transforming the desks into a platform for imagination, creativity, and eco-conscious thinking.

A 4-year commitment to reach schools nationwide

This year, Kao plans to complete the delivery of Learning Promotion Desk Sets to the first 60 Border Patrol Police Schools, as part of a broader four-year initiative to reach all 222 schools nationwide.

The project not only aims to enhance educational infrastructure in remote areas but also serves as a catalyst to instil environmental awareness through tangible, interactive learning tools.

Kao believes that young people deserve both knowledge and inspiration, especially when it comes to recognising the hidden value of often-overlooked plastic waste. By transforming used plastic into meaningful learning spaces, the company seeks to spark behavioural change from an early age.

This initiative also plays a key role in advancing Kao’s Kirei Lifestyle Plan, the company’s global sustainability strategy that aims to create a cleaner and more beautiful world for all.

Kao Thailand

