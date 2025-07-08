Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree

Thailand’s cyber cops have smashed a slick Chinese-led scam that tricked unsuspecting victims into handing over their credit card details and OTPs—fuelling a shopping spree that funded a shadowy cryptocurrency operation.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced that their Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) had arrested Ma, a 35 year old Chinese national, who masterminded the scheme from a hotel hideout in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.

Police revealed that Ma worked with hackers to send out bogus SMS laced with malicious links. When victims clicked and entered their credit card information and one-time passwords, the gang swooped in to splurge on goods across Bangkok.

“This was a sophisticated fraud operation,” the CIB said. “Victims thought they were verifying legitimate transactions, but they were handing over everything the criminals needed.”

After receiving a tip-off from the legal department of a bank, investigators traced suspicious payments made via Google Pay at shopping malls in Bangkok. Surveillance and forensic checks pointed straight to Ma, who was tracked to a hotel room in Soi Sut Prasert 2.

Officers swooped in with an arrest warrant, seizing evidence of the scam.

Ma faces a raft of charges, including fraud by impersonation, illegal possession and use of electronic cards, and unauthorised access to protected computer data. Police also accused him of entering false or forged data into computer systems—actions likely to cause serious harm to the public.

Initial questioning revealed that Ma communicated with hackers on Telegram, sending them stolen credit card details from both Thai and foreign victims.

He would then buy products using the compromised cards, sell them for cash, and convert the proceeds into cryptocurrency, mainly USDT. A cut of the profits—called a “data fee”—would be transferred back to the hackers, reported The Phuket News.

“This operation was well-organised,” an investigator said. “It shows how cybercriminals are mixing old-school phishing with modern digital laundering.”

The bust was led by Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridet, Commander of the CIB, with support from Police Major General Athip Phongsivaphai, Commander of the TCSD, and a dedicated team of cybercrime officers.

Ma remains in custody while police extend their investigation to track down accomplices and uncover the full scale of the racket.

Police urge the public to remain vigilant and never click suspicious links or share sensitive banking details online.