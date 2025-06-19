Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

New road to ease Ram Inthra traffic, boost airport access

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Bangkok drivers are in for a traffic breakthrough as a major new link road connecting Vibhavadi Rangsit and Phahon Yothin roads nears completion — and it’s set to open by the end of the month.

The Bang Khen District Office confirmed the much-anticipated infrastructure upgrade is in its final inspection phase, with workers putting the finishing touches on what’s expected to be a game-changer for commuters battling the capital’s notorious gridlock.

The new road aims to relieve chronic congestion on Ram Inthra Road and improve connectivity to key arterial routes, including access to Don Mueang Airport.

Split into two major sections, the project has been designed with both capacity and convenience in mind.

Section one spans approximately 1,600 metres, starting from Vibhavadi Rangsit Road to the Lad Phrao Canal Bridge. It includes a newly constructed five to six-lane road, a four-lane bridge over the Lad Phrao Canal, a one-lane parallel bridge, and a one-lane elevated bridge for direct access to Don Mueang Airport. Upgrades also include drainage infrastructure, street lighting, and advanced traffic management systems.

Section two runs from the Lad Phrao Canal Bridge to Theparak Road, featuring a four-lane elevated road around 1,000 metres long, a four-lane bridge over Khlong Lat Phrao, and a one-lane parallel bridge. An additional 1,200-metre ground-level road is also included, with enhanced drainage, lighting, and road safety features.

According to the district office, engineers are currently fine-tuning key elements such as turns, intersections, and U-turn points to ensure the route is safe and convenient for all vehicles. New signage is being installed and trees are being planted to improve the area’s visual appeal, reported The Nation.

“We are confident this road will significantly reduce congestion on Ram Inthra and boost connectivity between major roads including Vibhavadi Rangsit, Phahon Yothin, and Sukhapiban 5,” a district official said.

Once open, the new thoroughfare is expected to shave precious minutes off travel times for both everyday commuters and airport-bound travellers.

