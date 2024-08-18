Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for 50 Thai provinces

Picture courtesy of Dominik QN, Unsplash

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a weather forecast warning for thunderstorms across 50 provinces, with heavy rain expected in Bangkok from afternoon to evening. Citizens are urged to be cautious of flash floods and sudden water surges.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts a medium-strength monsoon trough over the upper northern and northeastern regions, extending into a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin.

Additionally, the southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern causes heavy rainfall in the northern, upper northeastern, and central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern, and the southern regions.

The TMD today warned that 49 provinces across four regions, including Bangkok, would experience severe weather conditions, with 70% of the area expected to receive heavy rain.

Residents in these regions should be wary of accumulated rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and water surges, especially in hilly areas, near water flow routes, and low-lying areas.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach about 1 metre and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners should avoid navigating in stormy regions.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Ompil is centred east of Japan and will not affect Thailand’s weather. Travellers to the affected areas should check the weather forecast before their journey.

The northern region will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C to 32 to 35°C, with southwest winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Thunderstorms

In the northeastern region, 70% of the area will have thunderstorms with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Temperatures will range from 24 to 25°C to 31 to 36°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will face thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C to 35 to 36°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26°C to 32 to 35°C, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves will be about 1 metre high, reaching over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The southern region (east coast) will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C to 34 to 36°C, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves will be about 1 metre high, reaching over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The southern region (west coast) will have thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C to 33 to 34°C, with southwest winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves will be about 1 metre high, reaching over 2 metres during thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain mostly in the afternoon to evening. Temperatures will range from 27 to 28°C to 35 to 36°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.