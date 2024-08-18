Local roti vendor hailed as hero after rescuing woman in Phuket

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A local vendor is being hailed as a hero after he rushed across a busy street to rescue a young woman from being harassed inside a dental clinic. The incident occurred in Rassada, Mueang District, Phuket.

A 35 year old man, identified as Pongsak, was arrested by Phuket City Police for indecent behaviour towards a 21 year old female customer waiting at a dental clinic. The event took place yesterday evening, and police managed to apprehend the suspect and bring him to Deputy Inspector Wichit Nokkeaw for further legal action.

Today, August 18, journalists visited the scene and spoke with Na, a coffee vendor whose shop is directly opposite the dental clinic. Na witnessed the entire incident and recounted how the perpetrator ran out of the clinic after causing a commotion.

“Last night, I heard a lot of shouting. Ban, the roti seller, ran across the road, which was very busy with traffic. Initially, I thought it was a domestic dispute. But after Ban went inside, the man ran out, and we realised he was a troubled person causing harm inside the clinic.”

Na added that the man lingered around the front of the clinic for about 30 minutes before disappearing.

Expressing her safety concerns, Na urged for better security measures, especially for women and children working late in the evening.

Rescue woman

“I hope for more police patrols and increased installation of CCTV cameras because the night can be dangerous.”

Ban, the roti vendor from the south, who owns a shop opposite the dental clinic, provided a detailed account of his heroic actions.

“I was manning my roti stand when I noticed the man behaving suspiciously, pacing back and forth in front of my shop. I kept an eye on him and saw him cross the road to enter the dental clinic.

“After he started harassing the young woman inside, I didn’t think twice and ran across the street without checking for traffic. My only thought was to get there as fast as possible to help the girl being harassed.

“Once I arrived, I managed to chase him out of the clinic, but he continued to loiter around my shop until the police arrived at around 10pm and arrested him.”

Journalists reported that the local community has since expressed their admiration for Ban, praising him as a hero for his brave actions. His fearless decision to cross a busy street to rescue the young woman has earned him widespread respect and gratitude from the residents, reported KhaoSod.