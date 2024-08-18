Man shot dead in Satun rice porridge restaurant after argument

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was shot dead in a local rice porridge restaurant in Satun after a heated argument with another patron. The police are now on the hunt for the suspect, who has a history of drug involvement.

Police in Satun’s Lang Su district were notified of the shooting, which occurred yesterday, August 17, and immediately dispatched officers to the scene. The incident took place in a rice porridge restaurant located in the Kamphaeng subdistrict.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of 31 year old Saeng-Aroon, a resident of Thung Wang Subdistrict, Songkhla. Another individual, 35 year old Suwaibah, sustained minor injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. The crime scene revealed three 9mm shell casings and a pool of blood on the road.

Initial investigations suggest that Saeng-Aroon and the suspect, later identified as 42 year old Sommat, from Tha Phae District, Satun, had a long-standing animosity towards each other. The confrontation escalated inside the restaurant, leading to a heated argument.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to intervene and calm the situation, urging both men to avoid conflict. However, Sommat drew a 9mm handgun and fired three shots into Saeng-Aroon’s chest. Saeng-Aroon collapsed on the roadside and succumbed to his injuries, reported KhaoSod.

The police are now intensifying their efforts to apprehend Sommat, who fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Investigations have also revealed that Sommat has a prior record involving drug-related offences, further complicating the case.

In related news, a Thai man was granted bail after shooting his father during a confrontation. The incident occurred when the son turned himself into the police. The police plan to question the father about the event.

Police granted bail to 32 year old Pavinyoh after he turned himself in following a shooting incident involving his father, 53 year old Chalao. The altercation took place on August 14 and resulted in Chalao sustaining injuries.