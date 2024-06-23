Thailand warns 43 provinces of flash floods and strong winds

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DPMD) issued an urgent alert for 43 provinces to brace for potential flash floods, forest runoff, stagnant flooding, and strong winds. The warning covers the period from today through three days from now.

Chaiwat Junthirapong, Director-General of DPMD, revealed that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division has been closely monitoring weather conditions and risk factors. According to the Meteorological of Thailand (TMD) announcement, there is an increase in rainfall across the country, with some areas expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff. The Andaman Sea is also expected to see relatively strong winds, with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres and over 3 metres in stormy areas.

The provinces under alert for flash floods, forest runoff, and stagnant flooding include eleven in the north: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, and Phitsanulok.

Fourteen provinces in the northeast are also warned: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Nine provinces in the central region, including Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, are also on alert. Additionally, five provinces in the South, namely Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang, have been notified.

Six southern provinces have been warned of strong winds: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The DPMD has coordinated with local authorities in the alert zones to deploy personnel to closely monitor the situation around the clock.

Weather warning

This includes tracking rainfall amounts in various areas, particularly where heavy rain or significant cumulative rainfall is expected. Emergency machinery, operational vehicles, and emergency response teams (ERT) are on standby to provide immediate assistance to those affected.

Weather officials have also been instructed to monitor natural tourist attractions like caves and waterfalls closely. If heavy rainfall poses a risk, provincial governors are authorised to issue warnings and close off these areas to the public entirely.

For coastal areas under strong wind alerts, authorities are advised to issue warnings or install signal flags to alert the public and tourists against swimming in the sea during periods of strong winds. The Marine Department, Navy, and Marine Police have been contacted to notify boat operators to exercise increased caution. If the situation escalates, authorities may prohibit vessels from leaving shore, reported KhaoSod.

Residents in high-risk areas have been urged to stay informed about weather conditions and official updates. The public can access hazard alerts through the THAI DISASTER ALERT application.

Those in distress due to the adverse conditions can seek assistance via the Line app ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784 by adding the Line ID @1784DDPM or by calling the safety hotline at 1784, available 24/7.