Bangkok police arrest man for selling modified blank guns

Police in Bangkok have apprehended a 26 year old man for selling modified blank guns. Despite attempting to flee by jumping over a fence, he was captured. He admitted to selling these weapons to local teenagers and has a notable criminal history.

Today, June 23, officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, under the leadership of Theeradech Thammasuthee, alongside Kiattisak Sarathong-Aoi, Witchit Thirakajornwong, and Pisit Techa, conducted an operation that led to the arrest of Apivat, also known as Sam. The operation took place at a residence in Prasert-Manukitch Soi, Khlong Kum, Bueng Kum District, Bangkok.

During the arrest, police seized two modified blank guns with silver barrels and brown and black grips, respectively, as well as five rounds of .380 calibre ammunition. The arrest followed an investigation revealing that Apivat was selling illicit firearms to his acquaintances through private chat groups.

The police determined that Apivat had been manufacturing and distributing these illegal firearms. Upon arrival at his house with a search warrant, Apivat attempted to escape by climbing a backyard wall. However, officers managed to apprehend him after a short chase.

Inside his residence, police found the modified blank guns and ammunition. Apivat confessed that these items belonged to him and that he had been selling them to local youths for 10,000 to 15,000 baht (US$ 270 to US$410) per gun, having sold three to four guns so far. He was subsequently transferred to Bueng Kum Police Station for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

A background check on Apivat revealed a history of criminal activities. In 2013, he was arrested for nighttime theft in Samrong Nuea, and later that same year, for attempted murder in Nonthaburi. In 2015, he faced charges of physical assault in Bueng Kum.

