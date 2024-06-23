British man found dead in Phuket hotel room, drugs suspected

Picture courtesy of Cherng Talay Police

A 48 year old British man was discovered dead in his hotel room in Cherng Talay, Phuket, prompting an investigation by local police.

Police were alerted to the scene in Soi Cherng Talay 14 at 4.30pm yesterday, June 22. The man was found lying on his back on the bed, clad in grey boxer shorts, with his hands tightly clenched.

Initial investigations have not uncovered any signs of physical harm. However, a white powder, suspected to be drugs, was found in the room.

CCTV footage revealed that the man, who hailed from Bournemouth, had entered and exited the room alone, with no other individuals seen entering during the period leading up to his death.

The body has been transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a medical examination to determine the cause of death, reported The Phuket News.

Police have contacted the British embassy to notify the deceased’s relatives and to make arrangements for the body to be returned for religious services.

