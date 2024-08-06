Heavy monsoon rains to hit 34 provinces in Thailand today

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning for heavy monsoon rains expected to hit 34 provinces across Thailand today, including Bangkok and the northern and southern regions.

Approximately 70% of these areas are likely to experience significant rainfall, with potential risks of flash floods and landslides.

The TMD forecasted that the southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a low-pressure area over Laos and northern Vietnam is contributing to the thunderstorms and heavy rains expected in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of possible dangers from heavy rain and accumulated precipitation, which could lead to sudden flooding and landslides, particularly in foothill areas near watercourses and low-lying regions.

The upper Andaman Sea, from Ranong upwards, is anticipated to experience waves between 1 to 2 metres high, with areas of thunderstorms seeing waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners in the affected regions are urged to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas during this period.

Northern Region

Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The temperature will range from a minimum of 23 to 25 degrees Celcius to a maximum of 31 to 35°C, with southwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern region

Thunderstorms are forecasted in 40% of the area, with heavy rains likely in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, and Chaiyaphum. Temperatures will vary between a minimum of 22 and 25°C and a maximum of 33 to 35°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central region

Thunderstorms are projected for 60% of the area, with potential heavy rains in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Ayutthaya, and Saraburi. The temperature will be 23 to 25°C at the lower range and 34 to 35°C at the higher range, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern region

Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at the lowest to 32 to 34°C at the highest, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea is expected to have waves about 1 metre high, with higher waves in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region (east coast)

Thunderstorms are anticipated for 60% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla. Temperatures will vary from 23 to 25°C at the lowest and 32 to 35°C at the highest, with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea is expected to have waves about 1 metre high, with higher waves in thunderstorm areas.

Southern region (west coast)

Thunderstorms are forecasted for 70% of the area, with heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at the lowest to 31 to 33°C at the highest. From Ranong upwards, southwest winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 1 to 2 metres high and higher in thunderstorm areas. From Phang Nga downwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves about 1 metre high and higher in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Thunderstorms are anticipated for 70% of the area, with heavy rains in some parts. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at the lowest to 32 to 35°C at the highest, with southwesterly winds blowing at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Residents and travellers are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and heed any safety advisories issued by local authorities, reported KhaoSod.