Thai PM considers Cabinet reshuffle amid court ruling uncertainty

Picture courtesy of Nikkei Asia official website

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed willingness to consider a Cabinet reshuffle if he remains in office following an impending Constitutional Court decision.

This statement comes after the leader of the coalition United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, suggested the reshuffle to appoint the party’s Secretary-General, Akanat Promphan, to a vacant ministerial post.

“There are several issues involving the justice system this month. If a coalition party proposes a Cabinet reshuffle, I am ready to consider it, but I won’t do it any time soon because there is a case pending a Constitutional Court ruling. We have to respect the court first.”

The Constitutional Court is set to decide whether the 62 year old will remain as prime minister due to his controversial decision to appoint ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office Minister during the last Cabinet reshuffle. The ruling is expected within the week.

Back in May, a group of 40 former senators petitioned for the Thai Premier’s dismissal, arguing that Pichit, convicted in 2008 for attempting to bribe Supreme Court officials, was unfit for the ministerial role.

A government source revealed that Pirapan, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister, sent a letter to the Bangkok-born PM on Saturday requesting the Cabinet reshuffle. The post under the party’s quota has remained vacant since Krisada Chinavicharana stepped down as Deputy Finance Minister in May.

In his letter, Pirapan stated that the party intends to nominate Akanat for any newly created Cabinet post. Akanat, a UTN list MP, has been recognised for his solid performance in Parliament and contributions during the last election campaign.

A UTN MP for Ratchaburi and party spokesperson, Akkaradet Wongpitakroj, echoed these sentiments, stating that Akanat has garnered substantial recognition from party executives and members.

“Mr Akanat has gained recognition from party executives and members. He made substantial contributions during the previous election campaign, and his performance in Parliament is also outstanding.”

According to another source, Krisada resigned after the newly appointed Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, reassigned responsibilities within the ministry. This move reduced Krisada’s supervisory role to overseeing only the Public Debt Management Office.

Krisada’s resignation letter cited differences in work philosophy and a lack of respect from Pichai as the main reasons for his departure, reported Bangkok Post.