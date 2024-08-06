Six-wheel truck runs over petrol station attendant and kills him

Photo via Matichon

A Thai driver ran his six-wheel truck over a Burmese attendant, killing him, at a petrol station on Phahonyothin Road in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province, near Bangkok.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station and rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Rescue Foundation investigated the death of the Burmese petrol station attendant, 51 year old Sor Tan, who was lying in front of a petrol pump with a severe head injury. A white Hino Motors six-wheel truck was parked near Sor Tan’s body.

The Thai truck driver, 46 year old Kritsana Khatwong, told ThaiRath that he was en route to deliver 9 tonnes of bamboo shoots from the northern province of Phitsanulok to the Rama II district of Bangkok and had stopped to refuel at the petrol station.

Kritsana explained that he bought 2,000 baht worth of petrol and got out of the truck to close the fuel tank lid himself after refuelling. He then asked his wife to pay the attendant.

Kritsana said he moved the truck away from the petrol pump and was about to leave when he heard the sound of the truck running over something.

Kritsana rushed to investigate and found that he had run over the victim’s head. He believed the Burmese victim might have fainted and collapsed on the ground.

Police are now reviewing security camera footage to verify Kritsana’s account. Officers have not yet revealed details of the legal charges against the truck driver.

In a related report in June, a Thai man was hit and killed by a truck on a road in the central province of Chachoengsao. A witness told the media that the man was attempting to cross the road to escape after causing chaos at a nearby petrol station.

The deceased reportedly damaged a car and physically assaulted a Grab delivery rider before the fatal accident occurred.