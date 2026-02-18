Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

Several shoppers and diners were injured after a large glass partition collapsed at a shopping mall food court in the Khae Rai area of Nonthaburi during heavy rain yesterday evening, February 17.

The incident happened at about 7pm as strong winds and heavy rain were reported in the area. The glass partition fell onto customers who were eating at tables in the food court, according to reports.

Mall staff assisted the injured and took each victim to a nearby hospital. The area was then closed to customers for safety. The mall had officially opened only recently, before the incident occurred.

A Thai woman who was inside the mall at the time described the incident on Facebook. She said she had finished eating and was about to go home, but returned to the food court to wait because the rain was too heavy.

She said she then heard a loud noise and hid under a table, believing an earthquake struck. Afterward, she noticed the shattered glass and saw a security guard escorting an injured woman to sit near her.

The woman said the injured person had blood on her body, prompting her to help move the victim to a Watsons store where a first aid kit and a pharmacist were available. She added that other people at the scene sustained minor injuries.

Despite the storm, some members of the public questioned the quality of the glass and the construction standards at the mall as possible causes of the collapse.

Channel 7 reported that officials from the Nonthaburi Municipality will inspect the scene to determine whether the collapse was caused by heavy rain and strong winds or substandard construction.

Similar incidents were reported at other shopping malls. Last year, a mall in Bangkok’s Rama 9 area reported a ceiling leak above a restaurant during heavy rain, with water dripping onto customers. No one was injured, but the incident caused panic and criticism over the building’s structure.

In another case reported in 2024, a grease pipe on the fourth floor of a mall in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area leaked, leaving grease on the floor and an unpleasant smell. No shoppers were directly affected.