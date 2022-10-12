Hot News
US imposes more sanctions on Taliban over its treatment of women
The US handed down more sanctions on the Taliban as punishment for its treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan. The announcement was made on the UN’s International Day of the Girl Child yesterday. According to The Straits Times, a new visa restriction policy for current or former members of the Taliban and others involved in repressing women’s rights through policies and violence was among the sanctions. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are systemically barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade, with no return date in sight.
Such sanctions come after a recent suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom that the UN says killed 53 people, including 46 girls and young women. The education centre was in a neighbourhood made up of mostly Hazaras, a persecuted ethnic and religious minority group. Hazaras are mostly Shia Muslims, while Afghanistan has a Sunni majority. The bomber allegedly blew up himself next to women at a gender-segregated study hall that was packed with hundreds of students taking university admissions practice exams.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken unveiled the new visa restriction policy for current or former members of the Taliban and others involved in repressing women through restrictive policies and violence.
The Taliban returned to power back in August 2021 after the retreat of US forces from Afghanistan. Splinter groups such as ISIS-K have also wreaked havoc on the country since the US left. Since it took over, the Taliban regime banned girls from attending secondary school but allowed women to attend university. The disconnect in how women could attend university, but not secondary school remains to be explained.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singapore taxi dragges traffic police officer from window.
IMF says world economy about to hit recession
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
US imposes more sanctions on Taliban over its treatment of women
What $300,000 and less buys you for a villa in Pattaya
Airline flight capacity is up, Thai tourism officials hopeful
Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council despite poor track record
The types of NFTs you should know about in 2022
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
No peace for Maddie as ‘prime suspect’ charged with historical sex offences
Manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’ given 2 years in prison over sex scandal
Where to order cannabis/weed in Thailand
Over 1,000 Thais repatriated from trafficking in Cambodia
Thai motorcycle taxi rider rips off Malaysian tourist
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides3 hours ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Best of2 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa2 days ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Guides2 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Thailand2 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Politics22 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Recent comments: