Connect with us

Hot News

US imposes more sanctions on Taliban over its treatment of women

Published

 on 

The US handed down more sanctions on the Taliban as punishment for its treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan. The announcement was made on the UN’s International Day of the Girl Child yesterday. According to The Straits Times, a new visa restriction policy for current or former members of the Taliban and others involved in repressing women’s rights through policies and violence was among the sanctions. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are systemically barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade, with no return date in sight.

Such sanctions come after a recent suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom that the UN says killed 53 people, including 46 girls and young women. The education centre was in a neighbourhood made up of mostly Hazaras, a persecuted ethnic and religious minority group. Hazaras are mostly Shia Muslims, while Afghanistan has a Sunni majority.  The bomber allegedly blew up himself next to women at a gender-segregated study hall that was packed with hundreds of students taking university admissions practice exams.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken unveiled the new visa restriction policy for current or former members of the Taliban and others involved in repressing women through restrictive policies and violence.

The Taliban returned to power back in August 2021 after the retreat of US forces from Afghanistan. Splinter groups such as ISIS-K have also wreaked havoc on the country since the US left. Since it took over, the Taliban regime banned girls from attending secondary school but allowed women to attend university. The disconnect in how women could attend university, but not secondary school remains to be explained.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
longwood50
2022-10-12 14:42
Yes and with those sanctions plus $1 USD you can select any item on the McDonalds $1 Value Meal Menu. 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime40 seconds ago

Singapore taxi dragges traffic police officer from window.
Hot News10 mins ago

IMF says world economy about to hit recession
World34 mins ago

Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Sponsored4 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Hot News48 mins ago

US imposes more sanctions on Taliban over its treatment of women
What you get for $X53 mins ago

What $300,000 and less buys you for a villa in Pattaya
Tourism1 hour ago

Airline flight capacity is up, Thai tourism officials hopeful
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News1 hour ago

Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council despite poor track record
Guides1 hour ago

The types of NFTs you should know about in 2022
Thailand2 hours ago

New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
World2 hours ago

No peace for Maddie as ‘prime suspect’ charged with historical sex offences
Crime2 hours ago

Manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’ given 2 years in prison over sex scandal
Press Room3 hours ago

Where to order cannabis/weed in Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Over 1,000 Thais repatriated from trafficking in Cambodia
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai motorcycle taxi rider rips off Malaysian tourist
Guides3 hours ago

10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending